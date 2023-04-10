I joined Twitter in July 2009. That’s not something to brag about.
Back in those days, Twitter was the hangout spot for the coolest of the cool — Ashton Kutcher was one of the earliest adopters, as were Shaquille O’Neal and a handful of journalists I liked and followed.
Prior to Twitter, there was nothing like it. Sure, Facebook, and MySpace before it, gave an outlet into the minds of our friends, whether from real life or those we knew only virtually. Twitter gave access to immediacy, and still does. It’s the place to go for breaking news.
At that time, it was the place I could go to see what Shaq was up to in his daily life.
My friends and I joined at the same time with the thought that we’d be cool and tweet during soccer practice breaks. I can confirm that we were cool, but couldn’t tweet because it was 2009 and if any of us had access to a cell phone, it flipped open or had a full keyboard.
At the end of March, it was announced the blue verified checkmark — the ultimate internet symbol of status, fame and notoriety — would be going away, only to be reserved for those willing to fork over a monthly sum of money. Since those soccer practices, my goal was to get a blue checkmark.
I’m famous, right? Do you know how many people have come up to me and said, “Hey, I like your Twitter ... and also your hair”? Well, more on the latter than the former, but a handful. That should have been enough to grant me a check and the internet fame I crave.
Alas, those days won’t come.
Now I can revel in my rebellion of the check. I don’t need to be part of the “elite” on the internet. I don’t need Twitter or a billionaire’s seal of approval. In fact, Twitter would be lucky to have me in their exclusive club, but I don’t want in anymore.
And it’s funny.
Since the news the checks were going away for those considered “legacy accounts” — Ashton Kutcher, Shaq and the rest — those in that club were loud about it. Sure, they could pay to keep the check, but why do that.
Until a change was made over the weekend where both “legacy” notorious accounts and those who pay for Twitter notoriety are one and the same, lumped together like a collection of shiny originals and their fake counterparts.
Unless you now pay for Twitter, the only way to lose a blue checkmark is to delete your account and start from scratch.
That upset the “legacy” users. People won’t know if they’re famous because of their work on a 1990s sitcom or if they’re just a parody account paying for the website to spread fake NFL free agency news.
I never got my checkmark. I never got to pretend that I’m a famous journalist tweeting out news from presidential events or New Castle City Council.
Somehow the party I always wanted an invitation to turned out to be a dud. I never got my check, but I do have a small following of people who want news, photos or musings.
I’m now in the coveted minority. They don’t make a checkmark for that.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com or follow him on Twitter while it’s still an operational website at @petersirianni.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.