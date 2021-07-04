Thursday was a landmark day in college sports, but mostly on the business side of the billion-dollar industry.
For the first time, the so-called amateurs are now allowed (with some restrictions) to be paid endorsers for various companies and products for their name, image and likeness – informally known as NIL. For traditionalists, it might sound like the sky is falling just at the thought of student-athletes being paid cash (or Venmo) for being a spokesperson for a local business or racking up views on TikTok.
The argument for paying athletes isn’t a new one. Recently, it became an issue when former UCLA basketball player Ed O’Bannon sued the NCAA after his image and likeness was being used in the NCAA Basketball video game series.
If you’re not familiar, the NCAA – college sports’ largest governing body – had video games for football and basketball. Player names were not used in the games. Instead, someone like Trevor Lawrence, this year’s No. 1 pick from Clemson and former owner of shoulder-length blonde hair, would appear in the game as “QB #16.” That avatar would have the hair, skin tone, abilities and likeness of its real-life counterpart, but the player wouldn’t be compensated.
It was a loophole, but the series was put on hiatus over copyright issues in 2013 and hasn’t returned since.
There are so many opportunities now to cash in if you’re the right personality. If I was in the position some of these top athletes are in, I wonder how I would pick and choose how I wanted to lend my personal brand.
J.J. Redick, one of my favorite (and everyone else’s most-hated) Duke basketball players, tweeted that he could have made a boatload of money if NIL was around during his early-2000s college career. He followed that up by saying he would have blown all the money on buying Natural Light. These are college kids, remember.
I think my goal, if I were in the position, would be to get a deal that would not only pay me but offer merchandise – I’m talking shoe, clothing or grocery stores. I’d be the hit at every party showing up with food if the campus hot spot paid me to host Pete-za nights, autographs included.
Maybe I would have brokered a deal with the student bookstore so I wouldn’t have to shell out $300 for a professor-written textbook.
Either way, I’m glad athletes (sorry, student-athletes) will be able to profit off themselves just like everyone else on campus and in the world. If you have a worth and you’re particularly good at what you do, you should be allowed to capitalize on it.
And just for the record, if anyone wants to sponsor this column space let us know at the email address below. Serious inquiries only, please.
(Pete Sirianni is the managing editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
