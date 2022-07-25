Remember July 2019?
It was hot, the Pirates stunk and there was a world-class women’s soccer tournament going on that more people should have been paying attention to.
Way back then, forward Alex Morgan helped the U.S. to a big win over England in the FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinals — highlighted by a mock tea-sipping goal celebration against the Brits. A few days later, the U.S. team won a fourth World Cup title.
From there was a ticker tape parade in New York City and even a speaking engagement at Slippery Rock University. After exiting the Morrow Field House stage, she jetted to Milan for the world soccer awards.
A few weeks later, she announced she and her husband were expecting their first child. Morgan, 30 at the time, said she intended to play for the U.S. in the following summer’s Tokyo Olympics.
I thought she was crazy.
The timeline was too soon, even for a world-class athlete. As we all know, the Olympics and just about everything else after March 2020 got pushed back or canceled outright because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Morgan gave birth to a daughter, Charlie, in May 2020 and was back on the U.S. roster by that November and did, in fact, play in the Olympics.
In sports media, we like to talk about athletes overcoming adversity or injury to perform in the biggest moments. We know the story of Willis Reed limping out to lead the Knicks in Game 7 — but that was 52 years ago and he only scored two baskets that game. Women athletes are taking one to two years off to have children, raise them and return to peak athletic performance.
Easier said than done, right?
On Monday night, Morgan scored the lone goal on a penalty kick to help the U.S. top Canada in the regional championship, qualifying the team for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
While that feat is impressive, perhaps you should check out what Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Frasier-Pryce accomplished at last week’s world track and field championship meet in Eugene, Oregon. Frasier-Pryce was one of the top sprinters in the world, gave birth to a son in 2017 then returned to win the 2019 world championship in the 100 meters. She took bronze in the 100 at last year’s Tokyo Olympics.
In Eugene, she won the 100 meters and was second in the 200. That’s not too shabby for having to take extended time off from the sport to be a mother. American sprinter Allyson Felix returned to the top of her game after giving birth. Her biggest victory came off the track when she essentially forced Nike, her endorser, to change the way it pays its women athletes coming back from childbirth.
We know mothers are strong and powerful. Alex Morgan, Shelly-Ann Frasier-Pryce and Allyson Felix are proof they have those traits while also being world-class performers in their respective sport.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
