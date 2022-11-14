The old saying goes that some is good and more is better.
But when is more worse and some is better?
Since becoming a lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan in January 2020, I’ve fully immersed myself in the Philadelphia media covering the team. That means indulging in Wednesday news conferences in full, reading blogs, following local TV reporters on Twitter and rewatching “Silver Linings Playbook.”
The Eagles, led by head coach Nick Sirianni, last year started off rocky with a 2-5 start, rallied to finish the year at 9-7 and then got exposed by Tom Brady’s Buccaneers in a playoff-opener rout.
The team made some smart moves, beefed up the offense and defense and were a sneaky Super Bowl pick. But then the unthinkable happened. Cousin Nick, who had an all-time bad opening press conference and who almost no one in the national media had any faith in, decided the best way to practice in training camp was to not practice at all.
What?
The time the Eagles spent on the field for training camp practices was among the lowest in the NFL as the team focused on more meetings and “mental reps” than actual on-field ones. The point was to avoid injuries at all costs.
In the preseason, starters sat for the second and third games.
It was a gamble, but has paid off so far. The team is 8-0 and off to its best start in the franchise’s 90-year history. When the team came off its bye week and was immediately faced with two games in five days, the NFL’s best rushing attack didn’t run a ton in an easy win against the Steelers.
Running the football is bruising work. Sirianni also put in his backups for most of the fourth quarter with the game in hand. A couple days later, the team was as fresh as it could be in a Thursday night win over Houston.
Rest is a training strategy I’ve learned my whole life. Coming from a track and field family, our high school training program is built on tapering. Hard workouts were in the beginning of the week in preparation for Saturday invitationals.
You really can’t get any better the day before a live event. You can, however, trip over a hurdle and sprain an ankle. Marathon runners, if you don’t know, rarely run more than 20 miles in training even though the race is 26.2.
Why?
Because running that far is taxing on the body. Rest is key and important to take while you can get it, whether that’s in the NFL, in your training for a weekend race or just trying to get some a few minutes of shut eye while your toddlers are asleep.
Some don’t follow this philosophy, which I’m hereby declaring the Sirianni Method — where more isn’t always better.
