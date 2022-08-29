For a lot of people, part of the morning routine involves rolling over and immediately grabbing your phone to do some scrolling.
I’m no different. I scroll through social media in the morning for a recap of the night before — I’m looking for the highlights and making sure there are no Facebook wars going on in any comments sections for this newspaper.
On Wednesday while I was scrolling, my feeds were filled with back-to-school content. I never understood why the school year often starts on a Wednesday, other than teachers and staff needing two days to mentally prepare for nine months of mayhem and the common cold.
I saw pictures of Facebook friends sending their kids off to classes and naturally it reminded me of my first day of school. I don’t remember a ton, but here’s what I do recall.
On the way to being dropped off, I informed my dad I had to go to the bathroom but no problem, my sister would help me find the way. The only problem was when my sister informed me we weren’t going to be in the same building. On the way home, I rode the bus. My mom always waited for us at the bus stop or on the front steps for the first day of school. Any day after that, we were on our own to not get lost or kidnapped on the one-block walk home.
My bus that day had some engine troubles and ran late. Not that I knew we were running late, but I’m sure it worried some parents waiting at the library for the bus to eventually arrive.
I don’t remember many other first days throughout elementary, middle or high school. By the time I started playing sports, the school year was basically already started by early August with preseason practices. The fall sports athletes always had the advantage in middle and high school of figuring out where their locker was, partly because it was marked with a glittery sign made by the cheerleaders.
In college, I vividly remember my first day of freshman year and the first day of the second semester of my senior year. As a freshman, I was convinced I’d sleep through my alarm and be late for English 101, so I showed up a half hour early.
I was probably the fourth or fifth person there that early, so I apparently wasn’t the only one not trusting of their alarm clock. As luck would have it, I’m still good friends with about three people in that 20-person class.
My last semester at IUP meant I would be spending a ton of time in the new, $30-million academic building where our journalism and public relations department had just moved to.
My friend Erin and I took it upon ourselves to sit in all of the new chairs around the lobbies so if anyone asked, they would know our fannies were there first.
In the real world, I’ve come to find out no one gets excited over the first day anymore. Maybe it’s because adults don’t get summers off (unless you’re a late-night talk show host), so there’s no big celebration when everyone returns all at once.
That’s one of the downfalls of growing up. Although now, every day can be pizza day.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
