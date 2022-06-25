The other day, I was flipping channels while my ceiling fan was spinning and the air conditioner was working double time.
Summer officially started this week, but the heat arrived a little earlier. It’s amazing every year we forget that June brings with it really hot days. Hot days are usually followed by humid days. And humid days are followed by thunderstorms.
And frizzy hair. I should know.
Anyway, I stopped on TV Land, which used to be the place we’d turn to during dinner to watch “MASH,” “I Love Lucy,” “The Andy Griffith Show” or “Leave It to Beaver.” Now it’s filled with shows from the ‘90s, which makes me feel a little old.
During my channel surfing, I settled on “The King of Queens” and an episode I hadn’t seen all that much. The plot of this particular episode centers on the Heffernans getting upset because their new neighbors (the husband is Bryan Cranston in one of his many roles before becoming a science teacher-meth dealer in “Breaking Bad”) just set up a pool very close to the property line.
After being upset about the pool and threatening legal action, cooler heads prevail when Carrie and Doug find out just how refreshing a dip can be during a New York City heatwave.
Which brings me to our New Castle News office. We had a few discussions last week about pools. The main takeaway? They’re more trouble than what they’re worth.
Then I was flipping through TikTok (don’t knock it until you try it) and came across a video of a guy’s advice to anyone thinking about installing a pool — don’t.
It seems as if everyone with a pool hates it and hates the maintenance (and money) it requires to keep it from turning eight shades of green. Everyone without a pool wishes they had one.
I currently don’t have a pool. None of my friends growing up had pools. That’s probably the reason I don’t swim at an Olympic level.
People with pools? Despite all the hassles of going to stores and buying chemicals just so your kids can use the pool twice a summer, just know there are people out there on 92-degree days longing for a dip in your circular slice of wet heaven.
Never have I longed for pruny fingers and burning red eyes. Maybe there’s a pool day in my future. For now, I’ll just have to live vicariously through TV Land.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
