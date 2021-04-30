One of my favorite things during high school basketball season is to look at the array of shoes on the court.
Specifically, I take pictures of them during warm-ups and send them off to one of my best friends, John Bedford, who has an encyclopedic mind and undying love for basketball shoes. John owned more shoes by fourth grade than I think I’ve owned in my life.
In minutes I can send off a snap and he’ll respond with “Oh, those are Russell Westbrooks.” Or he’ll tell me what specific colorway — a word those in the business use to describe what color combination a shoe has — a team is wearing. It’s quite impressive, actually.
There were a little fewer than 20 NBA players last season who had their own signature shoe. LeBron James’ is at the head of the class, while the Brooklyn Nets have three starters (Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving) with their own sneakers. Michael Jordan still rules the shoe game, in terms of sales, despite retiring 18 years ago.
One answer I’ve never received from John is the name of a signature shoe belonging to a women’s player. I’m no business expert, but women play sports, too. They also buy shoes, fragrances and watches — all areas currently endorsed by male stars.
Nike just debuted a shoe for New York Liberty star and triple-double machine Sabrina Ionescu. The last women’s player to have her own shoe was Candace Parker a decade ago.
It goes beyond shoes, too. When the United States women’s national soccer team was playing its way to another World Cup title in 2019, the available apparel in online stores was woefully slim. What was available wasn’t sized for all ages and sizes, a real disappointment for someone like me looking to buy a player’s jersey from the best team in the world.
The divide was extremely apparent with the amenity discrepancies between the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments. Questions are beginning to be raised about the upcoming baseball College World Series and its (very lucrative, by the way) softball counterpart.
During the NCAA’s women’s volleyball tournament, coaches and players complained of subpar facilities and the lack locker room and bathroom access.
Maybe public pressure will help expedite the process of equality and equity across sports. The plea is to level the playing field — some times, quite literally.
At the least, let’s hope it gets a little harder for John to spot and name shoes because of all the new women’s sneakers.
(Pete Sirianni is the managing editor at the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline or follow him on Twitter @petersirianni.)
