Do you remember the early days of the internet and the obsession everyone had with eBay?
Not that we were obsessed with eBay, but that we were obsessed that everything now had a price. A potato chip that somewhat resembles the profile of Abraham Lincoln? Sure, someone will definitely bid $100 on that.
A “rare” quarter you found in between the couch cushions? Yup, that’s a fortune right there.
I was always told my baseball and football card collection could one day be worth something. Usually, “worth something” carries monetary value. I didn’t have a job at 10 years old, so I was really banking on my Derek Jeter card helping me one day pay for college.
Instead, “worth something” has since been translated to “sit in a box in a closet at my parents’ house.” Maybe one day those cards will have more than sentimental value.
Collecting baseball cards as a child was fun. Now that I’m nearing old age, a new hobby of mine appears to be collecting business cards. It’s not nearly as fun.
First off, there are no statistics on the back. It’s usually just left blank. I was at a resource fair for those impacted by the East Palestine train derailment in Darlington Township on Wednesday. There were a handful of state and local government agencies meant to connect people with the help they need.
I walked out with a pocket-full of business cards. One had a duck on it. One was kind of wrinkly, like my pocket wasn’t the only one it had been in before. Another was crisp, but from someone’s previous job.
Again, not a single batting average, shooting percentage or number of forced fumbles on the back. I don’t have a current business card. In its place, it seems everyone in the city has my phone number or is my Facebook friend.
Just as good, right?
Once I finally get around to making up some nice business cards, I’m going to make sure mine are spruced up. On the back, I’ll let you know some top-tier stats on me, like how many words per minute I can type or my Twitter follower count.
Let’s face it — it’s a little depressing when you realize you collect more business cards than MLB rookie ones. That doesn’t mean they have to be boring.
Together we can change this narrative, one fun business card at a time.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
