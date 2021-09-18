When I was growing up, one of the summer highlights for me was the Varisano family reunion.
Now, everyone probably has their own idea of what a family reunion entails. There’s food, games, time to talk with family members before everyone says goodbye and goes home after a few hours.
That wasn’t the case with the Varisano reunion.
This one, which brought together Italian family members from my dad’s side of the family, brought New York to Pennsylvania as all the Long Island cousins came to town for the Friday-Saturday-Sunday event. Yes, that’s right. Three days.
Over the years, there were several “commemorative” T-shirts to mark the July occasion, one of which featured a cartoon Statue of Liberty stuffed inside a U-Haul trailer as we were “bringing New York to Pennsylvania.”
That’s a long introduction to say that this weekend, the NFL will also be bringing New York to Pennsylvania when the Philadelphia Eagles and coach Nick Sirianni have their home opener Sunday afternoon against San Francisco. Nick is a cousin on a different part of my dad’s side of the family and hails from Jamestown, New York, which is very much not Long Island.
Nevertheless, all the bad things I’ve ever said about the Eagles I’ve forgotten about and am now a huge fan, albeit begrudgingly.
Go, birds!
If you’ve followed the team since Nick was hired back in the winter, you know he got absolutely eviscerated by the national media after his introductory news conference. Admittedly, it wasn’t good. I think it was the lead topic on ESPN’s “Pardon the Interruption” that night. But in his defense, have you ever tried to do a news conference in front of a Zoom camera with media from the most unfriendly city in America?
Thankfully, the Eagles won their opener in Atlanta last weekend, which takes off some of the heat for when the team gets back in front of their fans — the same ones who boo their own team, threw snowballs at Santa Claus and cheered when an opposing player suffered a neck injury. and they didn’t just beat Atlanta, the destroyed them, 32-6. Nick was credited with having great play-calling, the defense played well and quarterback Jalen Hurts made smart throws all game long.
The Eagles, talent-wise, might not be the best team in the league, or even in the top half of the NFL. That can make life hard for a first-time coach.
That’s not going to stop me from asking everyone else to join me in becoming convert Eagles fans. I know, I know — it’s a very tough ask because of all the reasons above.
But if you’re a Westminster College football fan, Nick’s brother Mike is the Washington & Jefferson coach, so there’s some Presidents’ Athletic Conference ties you can cheer for. Nick came from Indianapolis, where he was on the same team as former New Castle High star Malik Hooker. If both of those reasons aren’t good enough, maybe you’ll consider being a silent fan if Philadelphia has a different kickoff time than the Steelers, or whatever team you might root for already.
I’m not asking you do it for me. OK, actually I am. Please do it for me. I want a Sirianni to hold the Lombardi trophy one day, preferably sooner rather than later.
(Pete Sirianni is the managing editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
