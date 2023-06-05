A few weeks ago, I had one of those stereotypical office interactions I can’t stop thinking about.
Rewind a couple weeks. I walked from my office in the newsroom to the printer to grab a sheet of paper. Sports reporter Cody Pattison’s desk is in the midpoint of this 20-step walk, which is when I hear him mention something being a “cakewalk.”
The daily radio/podcast show I listen to has conditioned my brain to want to know the etymology of everyday idioms like cakewalk, “brass tacks” or “feeling under the weather.”
Aside from referring to something easy, I explained a cakewalk was a magical event held yearly in the winter at St. Callistus Church back home when you buy tickets, walk in a circle and pass a flag. When the music stops, the people holding the flags or similar objects win corresponding cakes, cupcakes or other baked goods.
It’s the most fun you can have in a church hall while listening to Tag Team’s “Whoomp! (There It Is).”
The cakewalk was always one of my favorite church events. Mostly because I like cake and competition. Everybody was always at a competitive disadvantage to the seven Saquin siblings who would spread out and increase their probability of bringing a prize home.
One year when I was probably in high school, my cousin Tina and I were in charge of running the DJ table. Did we ever make sure the music cut out as soon as one of our friends was in line to win — or as soon as they passed the flag so they didn’t win? The statute of limitations might not yet be expired.
Last week, I spent a ton of time scrolling on my phone throughout a 12-hour car ride and then an almost equal amount of time cycling through dips in the ocean and a lukewarm hot tub. During one doomscroll, I saw an article about 10 words the Oxford Dictionary of African American English planned to include in its 2025 edition — one of which included “cakewalk.” (It also added “grill,” meaning a removable or permanent dental overlay made of jewelry. Everyone listening to 2005 rap already knew that thanks to Nelly and Paul Wall.)
Back to a cakewalk.
While one definition is something considered easily done, there’s also a pre-Civil War definition that reminds much of our Americanized English and slang is derived from darker places.
A cakewalk, by definition, is “a contest in which Black people would perform a stylized walk in pairs, typically judged by a plantation owner. The winner would receive some type of cake.”
A pull quote from a 2013 NPR article cited the 1912 novel “The Autobiography of an Ex-Colored Man” by James Weldon Johnson in which the slave owners, standing in the middle of the square, would judge the slaves based on their precision in turning the 90-degree corners and the women’s grace.
NPR reported that cakewalk was popular in minstrel shows in the 1870s, which is around the time the Oxford English Dictionary noted usage of the word increased and then started to become a reference to something done easily.
Who knew? Not me, but now I do and so do you.
Learning new things and filing them away for future use can be a fun thing. Thanks to the internet with information at our fingertips, it’s easy. It’s a ... well, you know.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com or follow him on Twitter at @petersirianni. This column was written on his back porch while listening to Phoebe Bridgers and a 1992 live acoustic version of the Red Hot Chili Pepper’s “Under the Bridge.”)
