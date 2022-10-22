If you were a producer attempting to film a movie or TV show, where would you do that?
Well, Hollywood seems to make the most sense to top the list. Second might be some back lot at one of those suburban Los Angeles studios. Third, perhaps would be the streets of New York City so long as Ice Tea keeps churning out “Law & Order” episodes.
Next on the list? Try Lawrence County.
That’s right. Our county in the middle of western Pennsylvania lately has become a hot bed for the big screen and silver screen.
Just last weekend, Oscar-nominated star Jeremy Renner (“The Hurt Locker,” “The Town”) was pacing the streets of Mahoningtown filming the Paramount+ crime thriller “The Mayor of Kingstown.” Now, if you’re not a subscriber to Paramount+ — which is owned by CBS and the home to back catalogs from networks like MTV and Comedy Central as well as several major movies — you may not have heard of this series.
I’m not a subscriber, but the series apparently has mixed to average reviews. However, it was Paramount’s most-watched scripted show in four years.
Anyway, filming was taking place in Mahoningtown and along Interstate 376. Several prop police vehicles were even parked in a lot next to Geno’s on the main drag.
It’s just the latest film crew to descend on our homeland. Last winter, Netflix’s “The Pale Blue Eye” starring Christian Bale filmed scenes for about a week at Westminster College. Producers there needed to recreate Army’s West Point campus and liked the look of Westminster’s stone building exteriors.
That movie, if you’re interested, will have a limited theatrical run starting Dec. 23 to qualify it for the Academy Awards and then will be streaming on Netflix Jan. 6.
In May 2021, film crews took up residence at Union Township’s Westgate Plaza to film scenes for Showtime’s “American Rust,” starring Jeff Daniels. Another TV show, “Manhunt: Deadly Games” was filmed in McConnells Mill State Park in 2019. That show chronicles the life of Richard Jewell, a security guard working at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, and the aftermath of him being a suspect in the Centennial Park bombing.
Of course, those are just all in the last few years. We even have a couple New Castle actors, Floyd Jackson and Jim Kuhn, who are constants as supporting acts whenever major motion pictures film in the area.
There are probably a handful of instances I’m forgetting or wasn’t around for, like when the “West Wing” filmed in Washington Township in 2002. I don’t think I was allowed to stay up late enough to watch that show when it aired.
If it were on streaming then, I could have watched it the next day.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
