I’m of the opinion that most technology trends have made life better.
I really have no interest in going back to a life when it took 10 minutes to connect to the internet on a clunky desktop computer, provided someone didn’t answer the phone on the house’s only line.
One of my early memories of old-school computer life was when my sister was helping me burn a CD because we were fancy and had a CD drive and a CD burner on the desktop. Do kids these days even know what it means to burn a CD? Anyway, the file sharing from the original (probably an NSYNC album) to the blank disc was scheduled to take about four hours.
Four hours!
The most recent CD I bought was in 2019 from the Hall of Hobbies in New Wilmington. A Creed double-disc greatest hits package for $3 was too good a deal to pass up.
I bring up CDs and music because last week, The Weeknd — for those unfamiliar, the Canadian singer who played the Super Bowl halftime show last February — released his first new album in two years, Dawn FM, 52 minutes of funky, ‘80s-inspired music. He’s one of the few artists who, when they release a new album, I want to listen to it beginning to end.
Along with reading some of the backstory on the album, I also looked the lyrics. As recently as about 10 years ago, those are things I would find on the insert inside the jewel case. I’m interested in the producers and at what locations a song was recorded.
There are only a handful of places you can still buy CDs. I might even venture as far to say it’s easier to find a vinyl record of the latest Top 40 album than it is to find a compact disc.
Interestingly, I learned The Weeknd released Dawn FM as a digital-exclusive for its first week, meaning you could only listen to it on a streaming service.
Even if I wanted to buy a physical copy, I’d be out of luck. I miss the days of CDs, but all that’s gone now in a digitized world because people like me value a $10-a-month Spotify subscription more than the risk of a bumpy road scratching my new CD in the car stereo.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
