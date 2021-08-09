When someone thinks about pitching, it’s usually in the context of baseball or getting ready to camp.
About July if you turn on your favorite sports network or radio station, you can probably hear how the Dodgers or Yankees really need more pitching. July is a good camping month too.
The pitching I’m talking about is more about having a fit. And no one pitches a fit quite like sports owners trying to get other people to pay for their expensive toys.
On Thursday, the Cleveland Baseball Club (my preferred name for the team) announced it had come to an agreement with the city for a new 15-year lease. The news peg here is that the club is “partnering” with Cleveland, Cuyahoga County and Ohio on a $435-million renovation plan for Progressive Field, which is just a few months older than me.
Up in Buffalo, the Bills are angling for a new stadium in Orchard Park, which is good news because the newly named Highmark Stadium is cold, dreary and still has O.J. Simpson’s name literally attached to it.
The Bills, owned by billionaires and Penn State University benefactors Terry and Kim Pegula (net worth of about $5.4 billion), pitched a plan to the New York government on a $1.5-billion proposal for not only a new stadium, but upgrades to the Pegula’s NHL arena downtown.
Essentially, if the team doesn’t get a sweet deal from taxpayers to pay for stadiums and arena upgrades, they’ll threaten to up and leave. Toronto is right across the border and fans wouldn’t even have to change cable packages to get local coverage. Austin, Texas, emerged as a leverage piece — I mean potential destination — as well.
I’m not sure where the Cleveland team (owned by Larry Dolan, net worth of about $4 billion) could have moved, but the Associated Press article mentioned the new stadium deal quelled any relocation talks. Haven’t Cleveland fans suffered enough?
And then there’s Oakland. Maybe it’s just a mid-sized city thing.
First, Oakland lost its Raiders for a second time after the team skipped town for Las Vegas. Then the Golden State Warriors moved into a new, state-of-the-art arena across the bay in San Francisco. Now, the Athletics brass are openly flirting with Las Vegas because it can’t get a stadium deal done in Oakland, the same reason why the Raiders left in the first place.
Las Vegas, of course, stepped up to pay a cool $750 million for the Raiders’ stadium. Getting a deal like that done in cash-strapped states like California or New York is unlikely without a major political hit. And why should regular people see local taxes go up just so a team valued over a billion dollars can have a new park?
New stadiums, of course, mean things like “personal seat licenses,” more luxury suites and opportunities for new business in the stadium districts.
It never hurts to ask. And when the answer isn’t the one desired, the teams can always threaten a move. Call it capitalism or simply good negotiation tactics.
Or call it what it is — billionaires pitching a fit because they can’t get middle-class taxpayers to pay for their shiny playhouses.
(Pete Sirianni is the managing editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
