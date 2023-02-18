The Eagles lost the football game last weekend.
We know this.
Kansas City, after trailing by 10 at halftime with MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes limping around on a bum ankle, took advantage of a porous Philadelphia defense and flipped the script in the second half. In a game with two of the league’s best offenses, it’s no surprise the team with the ball last won, 38-35. (Philadelphia got it back with four seconds left, but the game was all but over.)
The tides turned on a third-down holding call and subsequent automatic first down after the Eagles got a stop. Kansas City would have made a field goal to go up three, but Philadelphia would have had much more time left to answer.
It was a controversial call.
The way the Eagles players and coaches responded was ... un-Philadelphia-like.
The city that threw snowballs at Santa Claus and cheered for Michael Irvin’s possible paralysis was gracious in defeat. It should be highlighted. In the cathedral of sport and macho-man antics, at the lowest levels of competition coaches and players need to learn it’s OK to lose. It’s OK to acknowledge the other team or opponent was better.
The head coach Nick Sirianni had this to say about the holding call that was definitely the one call that changed the game: “I know it always appears to be that it’s one call that makes that game. That’s not what it is. There are so many plays that contribute to the ending result of the game and today, they were better than we were.”
And then there was Jalen Hurts, who set a Super Bowl record for rushing yards and touchdowns, the mild-mannered, measured quarterback: “I think the beautiful part about it is everyone experiences different pains, everyone experiences different agonies of life, but you decide if you want to learn from it. You decide if you want that to be a teachable moment. I know I do.”
While these comments made me proud — after every publication in America, from the Jamestown Post-Journal in western New York to the New York Times, wrote glowing stories about Cousin Nick while Hurts has become my favorite player — my mind immediately went back to March 2022.
An undefeated Laurel Highlands basketball team took on a one-loss New Castle squad in the WPIAL Class 5A championship game at the University of Pittsburgh. The only thing missing from this heavyweight bout was Don King and a bloated pay-per-view bill. In double overtime, New Castle star Michael Wells was whistled for a foul with .3 seconds left. Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher stepped up in a tie game and swished both free throws.
New Castle fans, coaches and players pleaded with the officials. In the postgame news conference, the pain was still too fresh.
Until Wells, one of the best players ever to wear a New Castle jersey, was asked about the call.
“I thought I put myself in the best position to guard Rodney. I thought I guarded him well,” Wells said. “What happened happened. He knocked down the free throws and they won.”
What about when he drove to the basket earlier in the game and he wasn’t afforded the same whistle?
“Things like that are out of my control,” he said.
It was a sobering moment. Wells, young for his grade, showed his maturity and leadership in a moment you might not expect a 17-year-old to show those qualities.
Sports should be less about wins and losses and more about competition and self-betterment. If the other team is better, it’s OK to say so. It doesn’t make you any less of a competitor.
I’m happy that on the biggest stages, people I’m fans of were able to speak clearly and handle themselves in a way that made me proud.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.