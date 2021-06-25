It’s another week, which means of course there’s another baseball controversy.
Major League Baseball already moved its all-star game out of Atlanta over Georgia politics, which caused quite the uproar. You must have heard by now of baseball’s latest issue with “sticky substances,” which routinely rank among the worst kind of substances. In essence, pitchers across the league are using different liquids on their hands to get a better grip on the ball.
A better grip means the ball spins faster, which means it goes faster and is the reason it’s no longer a novelty when the radar gun shows triple digits. The substances in question can be sunscreen mixed with rosin or Spider Tack, a “super sticky paste,” as described on its website. All of these, it should be noted, are illegal according to MLB rules.
But MLB didn’t enforce these rules until a couple weeks ago, which is where the problems arise.
Baseball, if you can remember back to the pre-Facebook days of the late-90s, had a major steroid scandal. In hindsight, it was very, very bad. But for business, it was very, very good.
Sammy Sosa and Mark McGuire spent the entire summer of 1998 reinvigorating the sport after a costly players’ strike in 1994 wiped out the playoffs and World Series with a wildly entertaining home run chase. Then came Barry Bonds, who slugged 73 home runs in 2001 while his head seemingly grew at the same rate as the Grinch’s heart after finding out the true meaning of Christmas.
The point is baseball is a game where cheating is a major part of strategy. But is it cheating if everyone is doing it?
In the NBA, as purists and my aunt will quickly point out, every player palms the ball. In the last five years of gather steps and step-back 3-pointers, I no longer can tell what’s a travel and what’s not.
Soccer has so many ways to cheat, like moving up the sideline on throw-ins or wasting time by faking injuries (or tying your shoe, not that I would know anything about that one).
In the NFL, we routinely hear that referees could call holding on every play. Well, why don’t they? Probably because an already three-hour game would last even longer. Mike Tomlin’s eyes might finally pop out of his head if every penalty was called by the book.
I’ve written in this space before about alleged cheating at my family reunion card games. Instead of everyone at the table cheating, it was only one or two cousins (who shall remain nameless) who may or may not have used several methods to help each other win. In baseball and across other sports, if it’s only one or two people bending the rules then there needs to be something done.
And when it’s everyone? Well, that could be a sticky situation.
(Pete Sirianni is the managing editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
