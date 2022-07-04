For many people, Friday is the best day of the week.
The Friday before a three-day holiday weekend makes it even better. But not the best. How do you make it the best?
Be a good professional baseball player in your twilight years no longer playing at your past peak, get your contract bought out and then defer that money for a decade. If you haven’t caught on by now, that’s how July 1 has come to be known as Bobby Bonilla Day.
In short, the former Pirates outfielder was bought of his contract by the New York Mets in 2000 and deferred the $5.9 million left on his deal into $1.2 million payments over 25 years starting in 2011. So far, he’s cashed in more than $14.3 million with another $15 million to come over the next 13 years.
It’s a pretty nice deal if you can get it.
Which is why I’ve been considering whether I need to hire representation. There are plenty of billboards around New Castle that could have my smiling face on them, after all.
What kind of person would I seek out as an agent? I’d definitely need someone who’s book smart, knows how business works and someone who’s not afraid to ask the tough questions. I think my leading candidate is my 3-year-old nephew.
Why?
During a visit last weekend, I tried to do some work for this publication so things run smoothly later on in the day and, eventually, a newspaper can be delivered into your mailbox, front porch, in your shrubs or on our freshly redesigned website. A pro at multitasking, I had a laptop open with email on one phone and social media on another.
“Why do you have two phones?” Joseph asked.
Because I’m working, I said.
“Why are you working?” he asked shrewdly in a manner better than any of my recent interviews.
Having no good reply, I took his advice on fixing my work-life balance and we proceeded to play house with his sister.
Those kind of blunt questions are what I need in a contract negotiation since that’s not my strong point. I think it’s a fine decision.
So, if anyone wants to hire me, just get in touch with my representation. Just don’t call during nap time, bedtime, lunch time or when there’s a train passing by. In fact, you’ll need to call his mother first since toddlers don’t have iPhones. Basically, you need to contact him in the same way movie producers try to get a hold of Bill Murray with a series of voicemails and P.O. box addresses.
Nonetheless, get in touch.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
