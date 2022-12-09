Everyone has quirks about them and negative qualities.
Some people talk too loudly. Some talk too softly. Some people ask you questions right as you’re walking out the door or out of the room. The worst people are rude to service workers and those in the restaurant industry.
My flaw, and my family lets me know it often, is I’m late for things. Or I’ll show up 23 seconds before something begins. It’s been happening for years.
I contend I just am trying to limit the time I’m at events I don’t want to be at. From my time at family reunions, I know anyone who shows up early or sticks around late is going to get stuck putting away chairs or tables.
I’ve tried to be better and more prompt on my arrivals this year. In fact, I think I’m a bit better than before.
However, I recently discovered my lateness is is not my fault. Mostly because I’m not late, I’m just coming in on stoppage time.
I’m not going to assume many reading this fine newspaper are big soccer fans, but for the last three weeks I’ve been waking up early and taking in as much of the World Cup as I can.
Soccer, as you know, is a simple game. Kick the ball in the net to score a goal and don’t use your hands. That’s about as complex as the sport’s rules get.
Except when it comes to stoppage time.
Soccer’s clock starts at 0 and counts up to 45 minutes until halftime. The second half starts at 45 minutes and goes to 90 for full time. The clock never stops until halftime, so at the end of each half an official on the sideline tallies up how much time was wasted by players for injuries, goals, goal celebrations or anything else.
They then hold up a mini scoreboard indicating how many minutes are going to be added.
Stoppage time is typically between one and four minutes for most pro matches.
Not at this World Cup. In the U.S.’s opening game against Poland, there were nine minutes of added time in the second half. Nine! And then the referee added on an extra two minutes of stoppage time because of time-wasting for a total of 11 minutes of added time.
As I told a friend, a player could die on the field and no referee is adding more than five minutes to the clock. But this World Cup, for some reason, has seen referees add a generous amount of time at the end of halves.
I’m not complaining. I love soccer, even if the Americans sent me through seven stages of grief during their four-games to the knockout round.
As far as showing up on time, maybe I just need to have a referee hold up the mini scoreboard showing that I’m not late — I’m just dipping into stoppage time.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
