Some exciting news came down last month about the New Castle.
No, the garbage contract isn’t getting thrown out with the trash in favor of a cheaper option. The dilapidated buildings downtown aren’t getting refurbished instead of heading for the wrecking ball. We’re not even getting a Target or a Starbucks.
Is a Primanti’s soon?
It’d make sense now that Lawrence County is considered a part of the Pittsburgh metropolitan area. That’s right. Yinz are now part of the Burgh, n’at.
Before you, dear reader, start piling fries atop your chili dogs, let’s hit pause for a second — or at least put out a folding chair. New Castle and Pittsburgh aren’t that different to begin with, even before we were considered part of the same region.
We both love our sports teams. We share a love of the English language, even if Webster’s doesn’t recognize the dialect. Both places have a “dahntahn” area at the confluence of three rivers and neighborhoods like the North Hill and Oakland, although our West Pittsburg lacks an -H.
Just like Pittsburgh, it’s not uncommon here to see someone in the church communion line wearing a Jerome Bettis jersey or a Penguins 2009 Stanley Cup champions T-shirt. Both places like to talk about the good old days when the mills were running.
Most notably, New Castle and Pittsburgh both have their fair share of subpar drivers whose hatred of common traffic laws is exceeded only by a disdain for the Cleveland Browns.
This new designation should be a boon for local tourism groups. Lawrence County can market itself as “suburban Pittsburgh” now. If we’re being honest, growing up I assumed New Castle was Pittsburgh. I assumed every WPIAL school was Pittsburgh, never mind the 55-minute drive it takes from our downtown to get to their downtown.
Now, it’s all one and the same. If the sun never set on the Roman empire, it’s getting tougher and tougher to set on the greater Pittsburgh metropolitan area.
Who knows, now maybe the Pirates will start playing some games at Flaherty Field. They could probably sell out there.
So, Lawrence County, get your Terrible Towels ready and start loading those fries onto your salad. We’re not west-central Pennsylvania anymore — we’re in Pittsburgh and it’s time to start acting like it. Just make sure no one tries to use the toilet in the basement.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
