Typically, the spring is seen as a season of rebirth.
In the sports world, that all happens in the fall. In a few short weeks, the NFL will make its triumphant return to our collective television sets. College and high school football starts this weekend, while other high school sports get back into the swing of things, too. By October, pro basketball and hockey will start after shortened offseasons to get back on track after two years of COVID-19-disrupted seasons.
Like many people, I can’t wait. The sounds from the field, the cheers of the crowd and the $11.59 you’ll get charged for a 12-ounce water and overly salted pretzel at a concession stand. All of that will be back, and I’m excited.
Another thing that will be back is poor decisions caused by alcohol.
If you haven’t been paying attention to preseason NFL action (Which is a good thing. NFL preseason games are drier than your mouth after you eat that overly salted concession stand pretzel.), some of the biggest hits have been in the stands. In Los Angeles during a game between the co-tenant Rams and Chargers, a woman dressed in a striped shirt she may have borrowed from a tugboat captain decided it was a good idea to throw a drink at a man already in a 1 vs. 4 shouting match late in the game. The one then swung a right hook that connected with no fewer than three of the other men in the row beneath him.
Those three then won the war, sucker punching the first guy into oblivion with body shots while another man decided to punch him in the butt.
In Pittsburgh last weekend, a blonde woman got in the face of a man before slapping him. The man then gave a pump fake (a move loved by Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger) toward the woman before punching the man next to her. Many punches were thrown in both directions until a guy holding a beer in a Jack Lambert jersey, ironically enough, came over to act as a mediator. Police are investigating the incident.
I finally got around to watching the “Untold: Malice in the Palace” Netflix documentary on the Indiana Pacers-Detroit Pistons brawl of 2004. While the on-court scrap is dying down late in the game, a fan tosses a beer from the 100-level of the Detroit arena onto Indiana’s Ron Artest, who was laying on the scorer’s table calming down. Chaos ensued.
The common denominator here is one thing: alcohol. No one wants to fork over a decent amount of money for a game ticket only to have to sit next to, in front of or behind a drunk fan. It’s even worse when they’re spilling $6 beer all over, some of it landing on you. Besides, buying beer inside the stadium is a rookie move anyway.
A couple years ago, my mother and I attended the opening round of the men’s March Madness tournament in Pittsburgh. She commented how peaceful it was since there was no alcohol involved and, in turn, no loud, obnoxious, drunk fans — just people booing Duke.
That’s how it should be. I shouldn’t have to get wet from a stranger’s Bud Light or potentially slugged just because I want to watch my favorite team play. Banning alcohol inside pro stadiums will never happen because, if you didn’t know, alcohol companies pay a lot of money to teams and leagues. Regardless, there has to be a better system in place so the paying customer can enjoy their product without the annoyance of drunk fans.
If I want to take a sucker punch to the gut, I’ll do it the easy way and look at the menu prices on the second deck concourse.
