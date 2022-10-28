In a gathering nearly four years ago, Ye gathered his gospel collective Sunday Service Choir to put on a live performance of his songs.
In this instance, it’s a rendition of “Ghost Town” — off 2018’s “ye” — when the artist formerly known as Kanye West goes off in a soliloquy about revisionist history.
“If we’re going to tear down the artists, let’s take down all the Da Vincis out of the Louvre. Let’s take down all the art because all of a sudden, every artist is supposed to be perfect or act normal.”
He didn’t use cancel culture by name, but it was January 2019 and right around the time the HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland” examined deeper the life of Michael Jackson. In that monologue, Kanye also noted he’s been off bipolar disorder medicine for seven months. (The art for “ye” the album features a photo of a mountain with the words “I hate being bipolar, it’s awesome.”)
Ye has always been a deeper thinker, zigging while seemingly the rest of the music industry zags. But since that video for “Ghost Town” came out on YouTube, Ye has made mostly negative headlines. After a failed presidential run in 2020, he released his 10th studio album “Donda” in 2021 rife with features from problematic artists like Marilyn Manson and DaBaby.
This month, he was featured on the “Drink Champs” podcast and went on a rant against Jewish people and peddled false narratives about George Floyd’s death. Twitter and Instagram took down posts of his for hate speech. This week, he was dropped from his agency and Adidas, with which he had his multi-million dollar Yeezy clothing brand.
For many people my age, Kanye West (and now Ye) was a major influence in our upbringing. As we were growing up, he was maturing in the music world. Kanye album release dates, as fluid as they may be, were practically holidays.
The first — first! — story I ever had published was about Kanye and his record sales war with 50 Cent. I was in sixth grade writing for the “Wolves Cry” newspaper. In college on a Valentine’s Day, one of my best friends John Bedford and I were preparing to go to a party but kept refreshing Twitter because that new album should be here any minute now.
I’m not sure what’s next for Ye. I hope he’s OK. I hope he has someone in his inner circle who can talk to him, a void that’s been apparent since the sudden death of his mother in 2007.
Should interviewers stop giving Ye a platform to spew his hateful rhetoric? Yes. Should fans stop streaming his music? I don’t know that answer. If I want to go back to high school hanging around town with my friends, there are certain songs I can pull up on my phone in an instant.
Anyway, that album that came out when John and I were in college? The ninth song on the record, “The Life of Pablo,” is titled simply “I Love Kanye.” The artist plays on the meme that no one on earth loves anything more than Kanye West loves Kanye West.
It’s almost a throwaway song, one that couldn’t have had much effort or song writing put into it.
The song starts with “I miss the old Kanye.” Boy, do I ever. But the reason we loved Ye to begin with is he was always changing, like any great artist does. No one likes to remember Elvis Presley when his getup was a little too tight, sticking to a shtick that made him famous and doing little branching out after.
Ye changing styles and evolving over his career is a good thing. It’s part of growing up. But the hateful rhetoric he’s been spewing has no place in our society. It’s something a 45-year-old grown man should know by now. For a person who makes his career using words, it’s incredible the ones he’s been choosing to use lately.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
