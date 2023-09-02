My mother told me to stop writing about people by name in this column space.
She said they could potentially become upset with me over using their full names. Since I always follow my mother’s advice, I’ve tried to drop last names. Sometimes, full names altogether disappear and I’ll instead describe people as “a high school friend.”
Well, a few weeks back, I attended the very nice wedding of a friend I had English class with freshman year at the unnamed university we both attended. When I originally asked “What’s the nicest thing someone has ever done for you?” she was one to submit an answer. Her mother read the column and said it sounded like something her daughter would say. Mothers really do know best.
When that particular piece ran in the Aug. 5 newspaper, it generated some traction online. In the comments section, a few added nice things that were done for them. I received some emails as well. One frequent New Castle News commenter added some heartfelt thoughts, but I can’t find them now, which is unfortunate.
In my old age, I think we should tell people how we feel about them. Giving people their flowers while they’re alive is a saying I might use if I were still young. But I’m not young. So I won’t.
A small personal aside: A literal half of my lifetime ago, I was a small freshman on the varsity soccer team. There was a big, bad annoying senior who always demanded the ball. He was a great player, but annoying. Once, he yelled at me for not passing him the ball before I even had the ball passed to me. Another senior told me at halftime not to listen to his annoying classmate. Small reassurances. It was a nice thing. It taught me to not listen to certain criticisms. (So take that, haters. I don’t care what you think. Just spell my name correctly when you complain on the internet.)
Back to the point. I’m thankful people felt compelled to share nice things that have happened to them.
One person, a senior citizen, wrote that she was appreciative of her neighbors cutting her grass, fixing things and checking on her on the hottest of the hot days and coldest of the cold. Then she said there were two young people who worked at the Family Dollar on Wilmington Road who were especially nice.
“I was walking on one of these hot days,” she said. “I stopped in there feeling kind of bad. They got me a chair to sit on and the young man went and got a bottle of cold water from the cooler and paid for it with his own money. They were so nice to me.”
One person wrote that her husband saved her life when she went into sudden cardiac arrest. We’re glad he was there for her.
Another said she taught at Westminster College and while on campus ran into a mother in the bookstore. The mother was appreciative of the professor helping her son, who missed days of class due to sickness, pass the class. When the professor was laid off, she said a number of students went to the dean’s office to protest the action, reasoning that she went above and beyond for students.
And then there’s this one from email: “I am the mother of a transgender child. On many occasions when I have shared this news with friends, family or co-workers, I expected criticism and judgment, but instead received support, acceptance and encouragement. This is without question the nicest thing anyone has ever done for me.”
I found this quote from Fred Rogers. He said it better than I could write it: “Imagine what our real neighborhoods would be like if each of us offered, as a matter of course, just one kind word to another person.”
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. If someone has ever gone out of their way to be extra nice to you and you want to share, send an email to psirianni@ncnewsonline.com or call me at (724) 654-6651, ext. 115, and leave a message.)
