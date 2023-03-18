Do you want to know a secret about me?
One of the things I’m most self-conscious about is the amount of books I read. I don’t read a ton ... of books. That’s not to say I don’t read. I read news articles all day long as part of the job at this particular publication. At home, I’ll dabble in stories from other newspapers around the country or college newspapers that offer different perspectives.
One of my favorite types of stories lately has been about how people spend their money. The Cut and MarketWatch both have really good running diaries where individuals detail daily transactions. After reading one last week, I was stunned. Shocked. A little appalled.
I figured I’d try the exercise myself, knowing I’m not a huge spender and have always been more on the frugal side of life. Also, we were what kids these days call an “order water” family growing up and I survived on generic brands from our local grocery store.
I know the point is to write these things down, but I didn’t. I also didn’t need to. I started the exercise on a Monday. I spent $11.45 at the movie theater — $7.45 for a ticket and free popcorn on discount day to see “Creed III.” I also bought a $4 bottle of water, which is excessive, but I justified it by the ticket discount.
The next time I spent money was on Friday ($15 for a fish dinner at the American Legion). Hence, why I didn’t need to write any of this stuff down.
Side note: If I ever became rich or won the lottery, I wonder if I would choose to live a life of excess. Or would I continue washing Ziploc bags, cooking at home or being confused when the Cool Whip container actually has Cool Whip inside it instead of leftover stir fry.
I got a little wild on the weekend — a whopping $21 to sit courtside for two Division II March Madness basketball games and a chicken dinner I may or may not have eaten in the media room.
Add in another $10 when I stopped to meet a former boss at the campus coffee shop (Commonplace Coffee — worth the visit, but you have to do the Indiana, Pa., location) and $10 for pizza to bring home. (The world’s best pie is at Subs n’ Suds on 5th and Philadelphia streets. Tell them Pete sent you. When they ask who Pete is, show them this column. I can’t guarantee a discount for you, but maybe I’ll get one next time.)
My biggest purchase of the week came on Sunday at Dollar General for some flavored water, granola bars and other food at about $28. I cheated because I didn’t buy real groceries at the store until the week was over.
As you can tell, I’m a big spender. In the particular “Money Diaries” I was reading that inspired this writing, the author and her partner — on a $326,000 combined salary in Orange County, California — just up and decided to book a $1,300 cabin in the mountains on a whim. I’ve done some things on a whim, but rarely do a drop four figures to do so.
If I want to go to the mountains, I’ll drive two hours north to my parents’ house where the Cool Whip container in the fridge just has leftovers.
