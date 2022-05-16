Time is something I should be better at.
After all, I come from a watchmaking and jewelry repair family. I’ve worn a watch since before I could remember and I take an interest in trying to identify what others have on their wrist when I’m out and about.
Sometimes I’m not on time, but I think that’s more of a me thing — I show up early to things I want to be at and cut it as close as possible for things I don’t.
It gets a little more complicated when it comes to food. Now, I love food and rarely pass it up when offered. I don’t do it that often, but I love getting takeout back to the office from any of our fine restaurants in New Castle and the surrounding area.
The only problem?
How close is cutting it too close to closing time?
If a restaurant shuts its doors at 9 p.m., is 8:30 not courteous enough to put in an order? Sometimes, I think 30 minutes should be enough to make a meal and still have time for cleanup without making anyone stay late. In the two minutes I’ve fraught over this and weighed the cost-benefit, it’s now 8:32 and we’re no longer within the 30-minute window.
Could I still call? Yes. But I worked in a restaurant before and the No. 1 thing I learned is the cooks are actually in charge and you don’t want to make them mad. I don’t want to make them mad. You shouldn’t want to make them mad. Going by the old “the customer is always right” adage is one strategy and it’s probably not a good one.
Believe it or not, I have asked around and received answers anywhere from 20 minutes to 30 minutes to an hour before closing time. But if it’s an hour to closing time, then is closing time really the closing time?
You’re probably thinking why I don’t just order food earlier in the day. I’m not hungry earlier in the day. If I was, I wouldn’t have this problem. I’m hungry right now. (Well, I’m always hungry.)
I’m just trying to be a little courteous before I order a chicken parm sub.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
