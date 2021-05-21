If you’re a casual sports fan, the horse racing Saturdays during the Triple Crown season are probably must-see television.
A viewer only has to tune in three times a year for about two minutes. The horses have fun names. Maybe you’ll even get the chance to dress up with your friends, wear a funny hat and get tipsy off mint juleps.
One thing that has stuck with me over the last few weeks is Medina Spirit’s trainer Bob Baffert’s verbal Olympics to deny any wrongdoing after the Kentucky Derby winner failed its post-race drug test. Baffert, a top trainer but owner whose horses have racked up 30 positive drug tests over his career, claimed cancel culture (which, by the way, would be a great racehorse name) as the reason for the test.
Then he blamed the drug test on a banned substance found in an ointment used to treat a rash on Medina Spirit’s hindquarters. I can’t speak for Medina Spirit, but that seems like a little bit of a privacy breach for a sensitive issue.
I listened to a podcast after the derby when Tony Kornheiser lamented the perks of winning the race and not having to split the prize money. “What’s the horse going to do with the money? Is the horse going to ask you for a 50 to put gas in its car?”
Really, horse racing is the perfect sport for 2021. Well, unless you’re the horse. Then it’s probably a little laborious and demanding. No one ever asks if the horse wants to grow up to race. Maybe Medina Spirit really wanted to be a sitcom star, like Mr. Ed, or star in beer commercials. We’ll never know.
The sport is hardly a sport, too. Trainers like Baffert get to wear nice suits while the horse does all the running and the jockeys are just along for the ride to glory like they’re teammates of LeBron James.
This isn’t one of those “we need to stop racing horses” stories that pop up every late spring that would make PETA blush. But it could be. It’s also not one of those “can we stop whipping the poor animals” ones either. But we should definitely stop doing that.
The Belmont Stakes is June 5. Medina Spirit is currently barred from participating, but might not have anyway since it lost the Preakness and a triple crown shot.
All I’m asking is that we maybe pay a little more attention to the the uglier side of horse racing, especially during the other 10 months of the year. The reporting on all the horse deaths at Santa Anita Park in California (37 deaths in 2019) is a good start.
I have more questions than answers. But, for now, I’ll try to figure out what exactly is in a mint julep.
(Pete Sirianni is the managing editor at the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com or tweet him at @petersirianni.)
