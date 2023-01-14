A couple weeks ago, I was doing my normal scroll through different social media sites when I came across an interesting post.
As we’ve covered here before, nostalgia sells. It sells as Super Bowl halftime acts. It sells in the form of TV reboots and unwanted movie sequels. It also explains why athletes from yesteryear (Doug Flutie) are daytime staples on cable news network commercials.
The nostalgic post I saw asked a simple question: What channel was ESPN on your lineup growing up? For me, I believe that answer is 17. Oh, the good old days of waking up early to see if the Lakers won last night. ESPN’s famous BottomLine ticker scroll in those days used to be packed with just news and kickoff times. It was always so depressing when you saw an upcoming game on the scroll only to find out it was going to be played on ESPN2.
We didn’t get ESPN2 until I was in middle school. When we did, it was Channel 18.
It made me think about my channel-viewing habits now and how they’ve changed in the streaming age. Back in those days (15 years ago), we didn’t have the “guide” button on the remote. In fact, we only had one remote. Now there are more remotes than channels I actually watch.
The channel-surf is gone, a slice of coming-of-age power lost to the streaming age. The era of flipping through 60 channels with your clicker died sometime around when everyone got those 300 and 400 channels, which makes for just too many options. Then, streaming came in. If I watch TV, I know what channel the news is on, where the networks are and maybe five other channels. If there’s nothing on there, I’m hitting the button to go over to HBO or Apple TV, but not Hulu because unless I’m really itching for a rerun of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” I refuse to watch commercials.
Commercials, as you know, birthed channel-surfing. As I’ve heard my Dad say declaratively during dinner, “I don’t watch commercials.” Neither do I.
We’re losing channel-surfing. Long live channel-surfing.
I don’t miss you.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.