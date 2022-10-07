The other day I was having a conversation about the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl LII, to be precise, when the Philadelphia Eagles used a fourth-quarter trick play to beat Tom Brady’s New England Patriots, 41-33. I couldn’t recall what year the game happened — it was in February 2018. For some reason the NFL insists on using Roman numerals in numbering its championship games instead of just using the regular dates everyone else uses.
Seriously, we’re a population tripped up by cursive writing, QR codes and Amazon Prime hosting Thursday night football games. Can we give it a break on the Roman numerals and step into the 21st century?
The real point here is that, after asking what year that game was played, I asked who the halftime show was so maybe I could frame it in my memory.
I guessed it was that lame Justin Timberlake halftime show (it was) that was zero parts memorable, which somehow is a vast improvement from his first halftime show appearance.
If you haven’t guessed, or haven’t read this column, I love the Super Bowl halftime show. It’s gotten to the point where those 20 minutes are the best 20 minutes in live music for the whole year, which is really saying something for a performance that is often marred by sound troubles and lip syncing. The bar isn’t high since MTV stopped playing music decades ago — or when Timberlake was the hotshot frontman for NSYNC in the late ‘90s.
I remember two things from February’s game when the Los Angeles Rams won on their home turf. First, receiver Odell Beckham Jr. tore his ACL on some uneven turf. Secondly, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent played a very OK halftime set.
In this space about a month ago, I made a bold (and smart) prediction that this February’s halftime show was going to be global music sensation Bad Bunny, who’s coming off an insanely popular tour and is the most-streamed artist in the world.
I was wrong. But boy am I happy because for the first time, I’m finally old enough that the NFL is catering its musical entertainment toward my age demographic.
I’m officially old! Nostalgia works on me!
Rihanna, who burst onto the scene in 2005, is this year’s act. Her music has been the soundtrack to my middle and high school memories as well as some in college. Her run from her debut album through her last new music in 2016 spans dance hits, darker subjects and catchy tune after catchy tune.
OK, so she hasn’t put out a new album in close to seven years and is more involved lately in the fashion and beauty industries. I’m excited. You should be excited.
And in four years when someone asks you what year the Eagles — led by coach Nick Sirianni — won the Super Bowl, you won’t have to remember what dorky Roman numeral this year’s game is.
You can remember it because Rihanna rocked the stage with hit after hit that reminded you of good times with friends.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
