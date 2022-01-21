You learn a lot of things growing up, either by observing or being told.
Sure, the observing is much more fun than the being told — sometimes, that’s called doing chores or errands — but in the end, you learn how to grow up. You might be able to observe how a parent or guardian answers the phone in a courteous and helpful fashion or have to help out by holding a flashlight while Dad tightens a screw.
Other things you can pick by being told. Cut the bushes like this, not like that. Take the ground beef out of the freezer at this time and let it thaw and don’t forget.
Then there are the tricky things that no one tells you about. I ran into one of those on Tuesday when I had to buy a snow shovel.
The one at my apartment was pretty terrible and flimsy to begin with, but it picked a heck of a time to snap in half Monday afternoon about 12 inches into a snowstorm. So, I put on my adult pants and went to the hardware store to find one.
I’ll let you in on a secret — I’ve never purchased a shovel before.
I grew up in a particularly cold Pennsylvania town where it snows eight months a year, but we’ve always had the same three trusty shovels for what seems like all of my life. Seriously.
There’s the green lightweight one that’s about 18 inches wide. I don’t know how many people have a favorite winter tool, but that’s mine. It’s kind of like the Pittsburgh Steelers — not as good as it was in 2009, but is never going to let you down in December.
Then there’s the wide, black one that is phenomenal for a clearing the driveway of the fluffy kind of snow. I’d venture a guess that it dates back to the late ‘90s. The metal shovel is an all-year-round tool available for pinch hits for both heavy, wet snow, landscaping and the removal of any small, dead rodents you need to get rid of quickly before Mom finds out.
Back to the hardware store. I saw no shovels that resembled the ones I know from growing up, probably because products that last 25 years aren’t necessarily good for business. I settled on a metal one with a wooden handle for $35.
That seemed a little excessive a price, so it needs to last for a while. I suppose the way things are going with changing climates and shifting seasons, it could be the first and last shovel I ever buy.
Or, it could snap in half like the old one because we simply don’t make things the way we used to.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.