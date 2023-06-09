I’m what you call an ideas person.
I’m always coming up with get-rich-quick schemes in my head, ways to improve my daily life and ideas that will make the world a better place and also make my bank account swell with riches.
All ideas are not created equally. Drink coasters with roller coasters printed on them (roller coaster coasters, duh) seem more like a gag gift and waste of money than a stable business plan. I’ve watched enough “Shark Tank” to know that.
It’s always reassuring when someone else sees my vision. That came true a couple weeks ago with a food idea. Maybe it’s because I was so relaxed and free of stress while sitting on the beach that this proposal, one of the better ones, bubbled to the top.
Maybe it’s because I was hungry.
The idea is a restaurant that specializes in food served at graduation parties. If you’ve never met me, you should know this is my favorite variety of food. You simply can’t beat a pulled pork sandwich or a sloppy joe on a flimsy plate next to some macaroni and cheese, pasta salad, a slice of watermelon and a piece of sheet cake with someone’s face printed on it.
The drink menu would consist of Huggies, cans of pop and bottles of water all floating in a tub of ice water. If you need something stronger, a cooler with “ADULTS” written on a wet piece of paper is full of Michelob Ultras and some brand of beer you were sure went bankrupt in 1983.
What do you think? Everyone knows the restaurant business is an easy industry to break into and the turnover rate is super duper low. As an investment opportunity, it’s not the worst idea in the world and wouldn’t cave overnight. I think that distinction belongs to New Coke and CNN+.
Graduation party food and drink is amazing and simply can’t be beaten. The fact it only gets to be consumed over a handful of weekends in June and July is a missed opportunity.
The only problem is to get the authentic food, you need to be invited to a graduation party — something that hasn’t happened to me in about eight years. Please, don’t invite me to your party. I’m too old. If you feel compelled, make me a plate and deliver it to me.
Don’t be cheap on the blueberries, either.
Or, together we could create a place where every day is a party. We might even put your face on a sheet cake and leave you a corner slice.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com. This column was written while dreaming about a pulled pork sandwich eaten two weeks ago.)
