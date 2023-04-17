I’ve reported from a lot of places in my young journalism career.
There have been stories filed from the front seat of my car after basketball championship games. I’ve filed from hallways of buildings and in auditoriums. I’ve edited stories while watching basketball games or at restaurants. Sometimes, I get phone calls or texts complaining about what I’ve written.
All of those situations are difficult.
However, they pale nothing, literally, in comparison to the struggle it is writing this particular column.
Column ideas come to me at all times of the day. During nice weather, I like to take my laptop outside and type instead of doing it at my living room table while a podcast plays in the background.
I love the sun. My mood has been immensely better the last two weeks just because the sunshine has poked through the gray of winter. I feel energized. I feel happier. I’m darker.
I also feel like my head is going to explode.
The only thing I love about Pennsylvania winters is that the bugs die, there’s no humidity and the pollen count is at zero.
As I type this, I have one hand on the keyboard and one hand blowing my nose. I don’t know what Punxsutawney Phil does to signify when allergy season is here, but I can confirm it’s in full bloom.
My eyes are red and my nose is runny. People complain there are too many dollar stores in New Castle, but they come in mighty handy when I need some generic brand meds.
(I just sneezed.)
And don’t get me started on the bugs. I love all of God’s creatures, but please could they just leave me alone? I have a skin tone that’s allowed me to only have singular sunburns in my life (wear your sunscreen anyway), but somehow I was also blessed to have the tastiest blood around to bugs. I’m type A-positive, but to mosquitos it’s A-plus.
That joke would kill at a bugs-only comedy club.
(I’m about to sneeze again.)
Can we talk about the birds and the bees? I’m not asking for a lot, but could the bird family — the same one I throw bread crumbs to even though they habitually deface my windshield — please respect quiet hours? Enough with the 6 a.m. chirping.
If any beekeeper thinks the bumblebee population is in decline, I invite you to come over to my porch. I can see about 15 of them right now buzzing around instead of feasting on the many dandelions in the yard. And while we’re talking about bees, can someone explain to me the actual purpose of wasps beyond their role in the food chain? Would anyone miss wasps if they just disappeared? It’s not like they’re the steel mills or the downtown Eat ‘n Park.
Anyway, I love spring.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
