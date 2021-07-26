With summer in full swing, weekends are back to being filled with events.
There are bands playing, trivia nights or just people hanging out. In New Castle, we have Friday night entertainment at the Riverwalk Park, farmers’ markets on Saturday mornings and other fun things dotting the rest of the weekend calendar. This is a good thing as more and more people become fully vaccinated and return to doing things that are both fun and communal.
It’s what was missing most during 2020. I’m glad they’re back.
One thing that is also back is one of the worst feelings you can get — FOMO. If you’re unaware of the acronym, it’s the fear of missing out. On the hierarchy of acronyms and young people sayings, FOMO ranks right up there with the Sunday scaries. (For the uninitiated, is that feeling you get around 4 p.m. on Sunday when you realize you’re an adult and have to go to work in the morning.)
To use it in a sentence, one might say, “The FOMO is real seeing the fun everyone was having at ‘90s night at the bar.” In 2020, there was no fear of missing out — because there was nothing to miss. We were all sitting inside on our couches watching bad Netflix shows and looking out the window. Where exactly were all those people driving to anyway?
Now, there’s so much to miss. Plans? I didn’t make plans for an entire year. Now, there are so many things to do and so little time. Concerts, sporting events and festivals are all back. Hanging out with friends is back. Spending money is also back, something I didn’t miss.
It’s one thing to have FOMO over something you weren’t invited to. Conversely, every now and again there’s something you really don’t want to go and now you have to come up with an excuse.
In 2020, the excuse was a deadly airborne virus. In 2021, it’s almost extra rude to turn down an invite. There are still people I haven’t reconnected with who I last saw in March 2020, but somehow “rewatching ‘Succession’ for the third time” doesn’t sound like a good enough reason not to see others.
Then again, there’s the delta variant lurking around out there. The Olympics are also lurking, but more so in the 4 a.m. kickoff times of women’s soccer matches.
I don’t miss FOMO, but I’m also growing out of it. That’s not to say I hope people stop inviting me to things — please continue doing that. Just know if I don’t show up or have a lame excuse, it’s not your fault. I’m just really interested in Olympic handball, or so I say to myself.
(Pete Sirianni is the managing editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
