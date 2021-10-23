Fall is great for many things.
Things like checking to make sure your furnace works after several months of it being off, drinking apple cider or slowly getting sadder because the days are shorter and it gets dark before the 6:30 news comes on.
Fall is also a really good time for TV. New shows are starting and the familiar ones are starting new seasons. I can’t count the amount of times I told my mother she should watch “Succession” before its third season premiered last weekend, but it was as least as many times as the Roy family did something illegal or dysfunctional.
The fall is not a good time for movies. That is, unless you really look forward to the cheesy Halloween thrillers that follow the same plot line, or the umpteenth Michael Myers remake.
With the weather getting chillier, that means I’m more likely to stay inside on the weekends and flip channels. It also means I’m more likely to get stuck on the same five movies I always stop on.
We all have those films we love, the ones where we can practically recite the lines and know every twist and turn but will tune in every time anyway.
For me, “Mean Girls” is high up on that list. Ditto for “8 Mile,” especially if it’s the ending rap battle scene. “Unstoppable,” where Denzel Washington stops a moving train from blowing up a small Pennsylvania town, was filmed near where I grew up.
And how can your adrenaline not get pumping when Denzel is on your screen?
“Shawshank Redemption” is on just about every weekend. If I catch it toward the end, I’m staying on that channel. Did you know Tim Robbins, who played Andy Dufresne, is the tallest actor to ever win an Academy Award? It’s my go-to movie trivia line. (He won Best Supporting Actor for 2003’s “Mystic River,” which I’ve never seen, but might consider if I find it on a channel in my cable package.)
The first Heath Ledger movie I ever saw was “The Dark Knight,” which works since I’ve always been a Batman fan. The movie is great by the way, as is “10 Things I Hate About You,” which has Ledger as well as my man crush and the ultra talented Joseph Gordon-Levitt.
I’m hoping to soon add a few more movies into my lineup of reliable entertainment. Until then I’m going to watch Denzel successfully fly an airplane upside down in “Flight.”
(Pete Sirianni is the managing editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
