What a difference a year makes.
That overplayed cliche has taken on a different meaning in the COVID-19 era. Last year around this time, most all of America was staying inside, social distancing and trying not to contract a deadly virus. Restaurants were closed, there was no toilet paper and, most importantly for some, there were no sports on TV.
Except for marble racing, South Korean baseball and UFC fights on what they called “Fight Island” — not to be confused with the fight island game that happened every weeknight growing up with my brother over who got to possess the TV clicker.
Sure, there was a lot of bad, gloom and doom happening — and still happening — around the world in relation to coronavirus. Sports, however, have always been a way to escape reality, escape our daily, boring lives for a few hours to root, root for the home team and experience some joy (unless you’re a Pirates fan).
Recently, the first weekend of May was one of the premiere sports weekends of the year. Not only was it the date for the Kentucky Derby, but the NBA and NHL playoffs were in full swing and usually there was a great pay-per-view boxing match. Because of the way schedules have been shifted, last weekend only saw the Derby, some regular season baseball, basketball and hockey games and a UFC fight.
Fans, be patient. Some great sports days are on the horizon.
This weekend, for starters, has the Basketball Hall of Fame and legends (of my childhood) Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett are being enshrined in Springfield, Massachusetts. On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Penguins open their run at another Stanley Cup title in a best-of-seven first-round series against the New York Islanders. I don’t know a lot about hockey, but I do know the Pens won the MassMutual East Division this year. I hope they at least got some life insurance advice on top of the regular championship T-shirts and hats.
Looking ahead to June and July, the sports schedule will include the hockey playoffs, baseball all-star game, the NBA Finals and, my favorite, the hot dog eating championship on the Fourth of July. Assuming the Olympics are a go, they will take place in Tokyo from July 23 to Aug. 8. Before you know it, it’ll be NFL preseason football time.
The best is yet to come as more fans get vaccinated and fill the stands. So long, marble racing. Even though I won my fantasy league last year, I’m ready to watch some real sports on TV.
(Pete Sirianni is the managing editor at the New Caste News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
