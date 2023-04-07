The triple crown is coming here.
You might be thinking the actual Triple Crown begins the first weekend of May with the running of the Kentucky Derby and continuing with the Preakness and Belmont. Before you can get to the horse-racing Triple Crown, you have to get through the Easter one.
Which is where we are now.
I was an altar server growing up. The job description: Help the priest with duties during weekend Mass and during the summer you get to go on a field trip where you might end up riding a rollercoaster with that same priest.
The Easter season features Masses on Holy Thursday, Good Friday, the Saturday vigil and the big Mass on Easter. These marquee dates — as I thought of them — were always offered on a volunteer status.
Only the best readers or servers would sign up. Easter is the most important part of the church calendar, so it only made sense for the best helpers to be there as well. The Super Bowl, after all, doesn’t get your local garage band to to play its halftime show. It gets Rihanna or the Rolling Stones.
On more than one occasion, a friend of mine and I did serving duties for the Holy Thursday and Good Friday services and then came back for the Saturday night vigil. On more than one occasion, a family member commented that we were having too much fun playing with the dripping wax from the candles. (Side note: My mother told me to stop naming friends and family by name in this space in case they get mad and want to sue me. If this bothers you, take it up with her.)
Sixteen year olds only have so much attention span during an hour-plus church event and that time shrinks dramatically when flames are involved.
By Saturday, we ran on fumes and hoped it wasn’t one of those abnormally warm spring days because hanging out at the courts shooting hoops always sounds like the better alternative to most plans when it’s snowed for the last six months.
Hey, at least the next day we got to unwind with ham and I got to eat some of my mother’s famous Easter Bunny cake.
The food was a tiny celebration from the weekend and also a reward for not burning down the church.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
