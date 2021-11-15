The world is set up for early risers.
That’s really not an opinion. Think about it — the story we’ve always been told (falsely) is that Daylight Savings Time is done for the farmers so they can have more daylight hours to tend to their crops. The saying goes that the early bird gets the worm, meanwhile staying up late and burning the midnight oil somehow has a negative connotation.
I’ve always been more productive at night and am more comfortable staying up late. I dislike a lot of things about mornings, including alarms and breakfast, that I’d rather just skip. Besides, all the fun news happens at night when Twitter is abuzz with other late-night zombies like myself. The worst I’m going to miss in the morning hours are maybe a traffic report or the Grammy nominations.
The thing I most dislike about being a late-night person is the perceived notion that we’re somehow lazy or unproductive. You know people can be wired to work better at night, right? Mark Wahlberg, who isn’t my moral compass but I’m going to use him as an example anyway, is noted for being an extremely early riser and used to be in the gym by 2:30 in the morning. What They (and you know who They are) don’t tell you is he probably goes to bed around the same time Jeopardy! names its latest champion. A huge Boston sports fan, Wahlberg didn’t see the second half of the Patriots’ Super Bowl comeback from 28-3 down a few years ago because he left at halftime to go to bed.
I don’t have that problem.
The problem I do have is people being loud early in the morning.
See, there are rules and ordinances about noise late at night to make sure people can sleep. I try to do my best and keep my volumes down, whether that be on the TV or the stereo in my car as I pull in my driveway. What about being loud in the morning?
My street has been under various forms of construction for the last eight months, which has really been doing a number to my sleeping efforts. This week, milling work began promptly at 7:52 a.m. Around 8, some people in the neighborhood get out their lawnmowers even though it’s mid-November. It’s just a lot of noise for that early in the morning. Eventually, I’m hoping, paving work will begin and end soon. I could really go for a solid eight hours without something waking me up.
A simple solution would be to become a morning person. That seems like it’s for the birds, though.
(Pete Sirianni is the managing editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
