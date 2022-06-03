Unless you live under a rock, you know that the world has been a pretty different place the last couple years.
No offense if you’re a rock dweller.
As I’ve ventured back out into the world partying like it’s February 2020, there are stark differences that have occurred in the last 20-something months. Hand sanitizer is prevalent and some places still have those stickers on the ground telling me where to stand because everyone knows six feet is the magic number of personal buffer.
Inflation notwithstanding, one thing I forgot was how much the outside world costs. When it’s too much of a hassle to walk across downtown to buy a $2 muffin, you just stop doing that and save a couple bucks.
But I’m not talking about just a couple dollars.
It turns out fun is not free. In fact, the price of fun has skyrocketed.
Want to see a concert? Be prepared to pay for it or for Billy Joel to postpone it a year. Going to see a friend? Hotels aren’t cheap, even if they’ll leave the light on for you.
Sports tickets? Through the roof. (Except for the Pirates, naturally, which actually have some pretty good seats available for weekend games at decent prices if you don’t mind watching the Pirates.)
On Wednesday night, the United States men’s soccer team played in an exhibition match in Cincinnati, long known as the capital of all things soccer. In a postgame video, America’s best player Christian Pulisic, a native of Hershey, noted he wasn’t happy with the size of the U.S. crowd.
I agreed. Until I read the comments of the video where many supporters noted the cost for tickets to that game, in Ohio, hovered in the mid-triple digits. and you had to be in Ohio for multiple hours. There’s a reason LeBron left twice.
To save some coin, this summer I hope to take full advantage of all the free or affordable options in my own backyard.
Well, I don’t really have a yard so much as a driveway, but you get the point.
Art shows, community concerts, farmer’s markets or park yoga might be my move this summer. Or riding my bike, jogging and encouraging my sunflower plants they can grow into big strong plants with a little determination and hard work.
Wait, are determination and hard work still free or do I have to pay a premium for that?
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
