It’s no secret, 2020 has been a tough year.
There were the normal ups and downs that every year brings. Then in March, Americans’ lives were upended with quarantine, lockdowns, business restrictions and cancellations due to COVID-19.
What we might consider normal things like visiting a loved one in a nursing home, taking a Sunday stroll through the mall or grocery store, meeting friends for happy hour drinks, attending your child’s sporting event — being able to buy toilet paper — were all events taken for granted. Here in Lawrence County, that’s no different.
Through it all, there were people in our community willing to step it up and donate their time, money or supplies to help out those in need. And, as we’ve come to find out, there are many people in need.
A prime example of that has been the various drive-thru food giveaways. In March, New Castle High School’s cafeteria staff, with assists from Victory Family Church and Soni’s Restaurant, used its food inventory that otherwise would have gone to waste with students learning from home to give out to the community.
The food giveaways put on by Jubilee Ministries International Nourishing Others Well-being (NOW) Project along with The Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania attracts thousands of cars every other Saturday to locations like Cascade Park, Shenango Elementary School, Lawrence Village Plaza and the downtown Cascade Galleria.
Other food giveaways popped up targeting veterans, while organizations collected food to be donated. Then there were businesses, like Los Amigos in Union Township and the Capitol Grill, which offered free meals to children.
Sticking with the food theme, COVID-19 forced many restaurants to change up their business models on the fly. Aaron Elliott, the web developer behind Forward Trends, used his expertise to build and host websites for county restaurants and businesses so they could incorporate an online ordering feature. He did so free of charge.
When mask-wearing was first being required to enter most stores, the issue of availability came about. Several in the community helped make masks, but brothers Mason and Brayden Liguore 3D printed ear savers after learning about friends of their parents who are nurses.
The plastic product is placed on the back of the head to hold the strings attached to medical masks instead of placing them behind the ears.
One way to beat quarantine while also keeping a safe social distance was to be outside. And what better outdoor activities are there than gardening and yoga?
Kenny Rice, a DON Services employee who spearheaded the Lower East Side Community Garden project worked to acquire another piece of land on the South Side for another community garden. The Pollock Avenue garden was the site of numerous work bees getting the area in shape for planting and harvesting fruits and vegetables.
In Cascade Park, Sarah Parish’s donation-based yoga classes filled the grassy area near the Vietnam War memorial several times a week. The classes attracted about 115 different people over the summer and early fall ranging from 3 to 75 years old. Best yet is the donations totaled close to $2,200 to benefit Convoy of Hope, Sense of Connection, Cascade Park and the dog tag tree, a yoga instructor battling cancer, a family whose home burned, the Aaron Michael Cangey Memorial Foundation and a suicide awareness group.
Because much of New Visions for Lawrence County’s events were canceled, director Angie Urban led various volunteer cleanups around the city to spruce up some parking lots and improve the look of downtown. And speaking of lending a helping hand to the community, recently Grace United Methodist Ministry unveiled its Care Station on Croton Avenue. Looking almost like a bus stop shelter, it has free food, children’s books and a depository for prayer requests, all available without charge.
Those are just a few of the good deeds benefiting the greater community that were featured in the New Castle News. Surely, there were more, both big and small. Regardless, today is a good day to be thankful for all we have in life — and for those willing to step up and make our community better.
(Pete Sirianni is the assistant editor at the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
