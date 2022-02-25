If I wake up on a holiday without realizing it’s a holiday, then how big of a celebration can it really be?
That happened to me on Monday when I rudely found out — because my preferred podcast was off — it was Presidents Day, which is nowadays resigned to a 24-hour mattress sale. With all the hubbub, you’d think Washington and Lincoln were pioneering salesmen and not commanders-in-chief.
Anyway, I had to go to my backup radio program to get my day started — The Tony Kornheiser Show. I’ve tried to (poorly) emulate Mr. Kornheiser’s style in writing (this column appears in the Lifestyle section because that’s where he wrote at The Washington Post) so much sometimes I’ll pull up stories of his from 1993 if it’s 3 a.m. and I can’t sleep.
If you’re not familiar with his work in writing, radio or on ESPN, Kornheiser is smart and funny but also pragmatic and cranky. So on his Monday show, he began with a 14-minute rant — the man could win the gold medal in the Ranting Olympics if there were such a thing — on credit cards.
See, he had to mail a certified letter. So, he went to the Post Office nearest his home, got there early enough to meet the person unlocking the door and waited. After the one employee finally waited on him, she asked if he wanted to pay with credit or debit.
Cash wasn’t an option. He noted the Post Office is part of the U.S. government, which prints cash every day. They don’t print credit cards, as he said.
Now is the part where I admit that I, like a lot of Young People, generally use cards to pay for everything or nearly everything. A nice person at the bank several years ago told me I should pay for work things on my card since I’ll be reimbursed and it will help build my nonexistent credit score.
I carry cash, but I’ll mostly opt to use a card if I can. Cards means no loose change, which I throw either in my car’s center console or a jar at home. It’s a whole ordeal.
I understand — but not fully — why some choose the cash option when a card is quicker and easier. That is, until, a few weeks ago when I almost turned into my own version of a cranky writer.
I traveled over to Slippery Rock University to renew my yearly tradition of watching my alma mater IUP and its highly ranked men’s basketball team play The Rock. When I walked in the gym door, I was met with a long line for the single ticket window.
The line would move forward then for long stretches would stagnate for five minutes while one person bought a ticket. Then I realized it was the Young People who traveled from Indiana who were the ones holding up the line. (Slippery Rock students got in free with an ID and had their own separate line. It’s the only time I’ve been jealous of a Slippery Rock student.)
Every college kid ahead of me was using their credit or debit card to buy the $5 ticket to get in. Even as a big card fan, I thought it was a little odd they didn’t have five singles in their pocket to get a ticket.
When it was my turn to get to the front, the transaction took about 10 seconds between handing over my money to getting my ticket.
Maybe the real way we should celebrate the presidents is by keeping a couple of them in our pockets or wallet — just in case you need to leave a tip, buy some popcorn or bet a friend Slippery Rock will blow their big lead (they did).
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
