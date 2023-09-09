Labor Day has historically meant the end of summer.
That makes me sad. Not only does the sun set before 8 p.m., but the temperature (usually) makes a few cameos in the 50s or 40s on crisp mornings as we stare down the end of daylight saving time. Worse yet, I can’t even wear white after Labor Day.
One tradeoff is the return of college and NFL football. The end of the 4 p.m. games on Sundays and the ticking watch from “60 Minutes” (except on the West Coast) always remind me of fall and grade school. When I hear Scott Pelley’s voice, I get scared for a half-second I have an essay due tomorrow.
Television isn’t great during the summer. That’s because there’s no football. Or NBA. The Pirates are always on, but they stink. Well, friends, TV is back. And it’s sudden. Have you checked the listings for this weekend?
As we wrote in this space in Friday’s newspaper, many events are happening this weekend. If the weather holds off, you should definitely get out and enjoy the festivals, music and markets. But if you don’t, no judgment here — especially with this lineup. Just be sure to get up and stretch your legs, take a shower or remember to feed the dog.
On Saturday, the action starts at noon with college football. Notre Dame is at North Carolina State on ABC, Nebraska and Deion Sanders’ darling Colorado team meets on Fox, Delaware and Penn State play on Peacock (if you can access it) and Youngstown State makes a short trip over to Columbus against Ohio State.
At 3:30, Texas A&M is at Miami on ABC. Then things start to heat up. Nineteen-year-old Coco Gauff tries for her first Grand Slam title when she takes the hardcourt at 4 p.m. in the U.S. Open women’s final on ESPN. Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus beat Madison Keys in three sets to prevent an all-American final, which is disappointing, but Gauff is a star ready to win her first Grand Slam.
After Gauff wins her title (manifesting works!), Cincinnati and Pitt play in the renewed River City Rivalry. It’s tough to call a matchup a rivalry with only 12 meetings, beginning in 1921, between the two former Big East schools. In fact, the schools haven’t met since 2012. If that game bores you, the big-time showdown of No. 11 Texas at No. 3 Alabama kicks off at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
Again, stretch your legs somewhere over the course of the day.
If you still need sports at the end of the day (or you need to chase some gambling debts), Stanford and USC is the late game.
On Sunday, the TV doesn’t stop. That sound you hear is your couch moaning in disbelief. The 49ers and Steelers tangle at 1 p.m. on Fox. Regardless of the outcome, the Steelers postgame interviews have become appointment viewing for me solely because I love coach Mike Tomlin’s soundbites. You never know if the team “survived the stadium” or made a bunch of “splash” plays. What does any of it mean? What does anything in life mean?
Anyway.
The U.S. Open men’s final is at 4 p.m. Sunday. I’m writing this early on Friday, but we’re hoping for a Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz final. The world’s top two players have split four head-to-head matchups so far. Djokovic with his 23 Grand Slams is the favorite to win in Queens, but the Spanish Alcaraz is the young startup. The two played at the Cincinnati Open in August with Djokovic winning 5-7, 7-6, 7-6. I bet you didn’t expect this much tennis talk.
Back to football.
The Philadelphia Eagles, who in my opinion are poised for a record-setting undefeated Super Bowl championship season with their amazing quarterback Jalen Hurts and top-notch head coach Nick Sirianni, play New England in the 4:25 CBS game. Of course, “60 Minutes” follows.
You can also flip over to Fox and watch Green Bay and Chicago at the same time.
At 8 p.m., MTV’s Video Music Awards take the stage. A few thoughts on this that I would normally stretch into an entire column. First, I love the VMAs with every fiber of my body. Secondly, Lil Wayne is a scheduled performer, but I’m incredibly interested in hearing Olivia Rodrigo. Her second album just came out Friday morning and it’s incredibly, incredibly, incredibly solid. Third, watch out for a Taylor Swift cameo. She’s up for all the top awards. Has this newspaper spent too much time talking about Taylor Swift? Maybe.
If for some reason you don’t love watching music’s biggest night, there’s a crappy Cowboys and Giants game on NBC just after 8 p.m. Wouldn’t it be a lot cooler if it were actual cowboys and real giants playing football? Sorry, just thinking about all this content is making my mind drift.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
