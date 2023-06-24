I need more songs for my running playlist.
My daily routine has gotten a little too routine lately. I jog around the North Hill and loop up and down on side streets. About a mile in, my mind wanders as my playlist gets a little stale. It’s around this time, just about a mile in to my run and right after I wave to the security guard outside the Social Security office, that my wanders to random topics.
Lately, I’ve been thinking about the best songs of the 2000s. Maybe it’s my fandom of hip-hop, but it’s not entirely hyperbole to say Beyoncé and Jay Z’s 2003 “Crazy In Love” shouldn’t be in contention for the top spot. It was Beyoncé’s lead single on her debut solo album after breaking apart from Destiny’s Child, while Jay was at the top of his rapper powers.
Wednesday marked the beginning of summer, which is not only my favorite season but also my favorite genre of music. Genre of music?
Yes. Summer music is just different than every other kind. It has its own feel, sound, color, smell and mood. A great summer anthem transcends generations and traditional genres. While “Crazy In Love” might not be the best song of the century so far, it’s among the top summer songs of the last 23 years. I’m saying that and so is Rolling Stone. (An article I found ranking summer jams slotted it at No. 2.)
What qualifies as a summer song? Above all, it’s got to be inescapable on terrestrial radio, TV commercials and elsewhere in media. It should be easily rememberable, have catchy lyrics and a beat that makes you want to either dance or host a barbecue with your neighbors. The ideal place to listen to a summer song is blasting in your car’s stereo with the windows down and your best friends in the seats next to you.
Some recent examples would be Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” or Pharrell’s “Happy.” You remember “Happy,” right? How could you not? It was everywhere. And once Billy Ray Cyrus jumped on the “Old Town Road” remix, it was everywhere. My mom knew the words! (Sort of.)
A summer song should have staying power while also wearing out its welcome by July. I still remember dreading turning on the car radio in 2006 when the chances of hearing Shakira’s “Hips Don’t Lie” or Sean Paul’s “Temperature” were better than any action your neighborhood New Castle bookie is promising you on the big game. Katy Perry’s “I Kissed A Girl” was a fun summer bop in 2008, while Gwen Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl” was fun, flirty, confusing and catchy as all get out.
The way music is consumed has changed what constitutes a summer song. Radio play isn’t the dominant factor in determining top charts anymore as DJs have given way to streams from Spotify and Apple Music. No matter, summer songs tend to live on because of their upbeat nature. I’m not sure what this summer’s defining song will be, but I’m sure I’ll hear about it soon.
In the meantime, does anyone know what exactly a hollaback girl is?
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
