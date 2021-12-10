Judging by the handful of comments I get on this column on a weekly basis, I’m going to venture a guess the audience here likely aren’t big rap fans.
Regardless, there’s a song by Nas — if you don’t know who he is, he won Best Rap Album last year at the Grammys — with a great misheard lyric on one of the great basketball pump-up songs, “Hate Me Now.” For most of my life, I thought the first line of the song was “basketball season has returned.” That’s not what is said.
But I’m going to go with it anyway.
On Friday afternoon and evening, basketball season truly has returned for the high school circuit. This year is extra special since it marks the return of fans — hopefully ones who don’t breath germs on me — to the gymnasiums.
I’m extra excited this winter for what should be an exciting few months of high-quality basketball, a sport I love. It’s also a sport I love to over analyze. Or just observe a little closer than the average fan. Here are some things you can check out during games and know that I’m doing the same.
In high school basketball, there’s a 15-minute warm-up period before the game. Take note of which teams best utilize all 15 of those minutes. Those are usually the teams that win. The ones who come out of the locker room late, do a handful of layups before congregating for organized chaos of basketballs flying toward the rim from 30 feet away usually aren’t great teams. Or maybe I just like organization in my pregame routines. Part of this is having a front-row view of my alma mater, IUP, for four years of being extremely organized, down to the point where the team runs through the same drills in military-like precision while the head coach doesn’t emerge from the locker room until the drum solo in “In the Air Tonight” plays on the loudspeaker moments before tipoff.
Steve Rushin, a fabulous author and former columnist at Sports Illustrated, noted on Twitter a few years ago there is always some sort of ball or piece of sporting goods equipment stuck in the gym rafters. Whether it’s from practice or second-period gym class, all you have to do is look up to find a volleyball lodged between a support beam and a light fixture, which probably has about three badminton birdies stuck in it.
When the game does start, it’s customary to line up for the national anthem. Some teams line up along the sideline. Some line up along the foul line. If it’s a new gym or a new player on the varsity team, there’s always someone struggling to find out where the flag is located and which direction to look.
Gyms get warm. Basketball makes a player sweaty. If a player dives on the floor or falls to the hardwood for another reason, a referee will always look to the closest bench and ask for a towel to wipe up the moisture, half expecting someone to throw one like a cornerman would during a prize fight. Without fail, everyone on that bench always looks at each other and asks the same “who has a towel?” question. There’s never a towel, just like Ben Franklin’s little saying about death and taxes. I wonder if Ben had a decent jumper?
I can’t wait to take in as much hoops as possible this winter, in what should actually be quite a long season for at least a couple of our Lawrence County teams who figure to play deep into March and hopefully April. It’s going to be a fun ride. I just hope someone remembers a towel so no one slips because the sweaty kid fell down or a 5-year-old spilled a drink near the doorway.
(Pete Sirianni is the managing editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
