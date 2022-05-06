If you’re like me, you probably haven’t ventured to do a ton of social activities in the last two years.
If you’re like me, you probably can’t wait for the weather to warm up so you can partake in those activities.
There’s going to be so much going on as the initial wave (and second wave, third wave, Delta, Omicron and this spring wave) of COVID-19 subsides and vaccinations are more than readily available. That means Billy Joel can be woken up from his pre-tour slumber and Tom Cruise can be taken out of mothballs with “Top Gun” finally making its way to theaters later this month.
If you’re into entertainment, this is going to be the summer for you — new movies, new tours, picnics, events, fairs and celebrations are all going to be back.
The only downfall for me is figuring out where to go and who to go with. I need a whole second calendar to keep my dates straight so I don’t double book myself on a wedding weekend with a concert at a Buffalo dive bar.
I already have a couple events penciled in for the summer. Over Easter, when I was home last, I think I asked everyone in my immediate family if they wanted to venture with me to go see Dead & Company — the surviving members of the Grateful Dead plus John Mayer. Who doesn’t want to see John Mayer, live and in concert?
Apparently me, even though I can’t name a single Grateful Dead song, but you can’t tell me that doesn’t sound like a half-decent time at Burgettstown’s Star Lake. At this point, I’m so starved for live music and events that I’m actively checking tour dates for D-list acts and the Pittsburgh Pirates. At least with the Pirates, I’m guaranteed a race among pierogis and the thought of catching a hot dog out of a cannon.
Wait, did I just say I’m so starved for events and interaction that I might buy tickets to see the Pirates?
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
