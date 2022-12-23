Three years ago in this space, I aired out my grievances to celebrate America’s favorite unofficial holiday of Festivus.
The holiday, made famous by a 1997 “Seinfeld” episode, includes a dinner where guests air out their grievances and let everyone know how they let them down in the last year.
Since it’s the giving season, I’m going to give all you faithful readers the litany of ways I’ve been let down or annoyed this year.
On the topic of journalism, I never cease to get annoyed when people comment on a story that it must be a “slow news day.” As a local newspaper, slow news days are often good news for our readers. Sometimes, I check Page A3 to make sure I didn’t accidentally get arrested and then I’ll flip over to A5 to make sure there isn’t an obituary for myself.
Three years ago, state Rep. Chris Sainato on his Facebook page wished everyone a happy Festivus. Because it was a slow news day, a certain Pittsburgh TV station traveled north to Lawrence County to get the real scoop on why Sainato hoped everyone had fun celebrating a fake holiday and a merry Christmas. War on Christmas? More like the war on Festivus. Have I ever mentioned how I hate overly dramatic TV news segments meant to scare viewers?
Anyway, back to my list.
North Hill residents, the big red sign at intersections means to stop, not go. It’s incredible watching people I know who’ve been in serious crashes just cruise through residential intersections quicker than a Pirates fan loses hope after opening day.
If you’re thinking, “those people running stop signs don’t live in that neighborhood,” I have news for you.
Also, I want to meet someone who willingly sits in line at either of our county’s Dunkin’ establishments. Don’t get me wrong, the coffee cake muffin is among my favorite new foods I tried in 2022, but not enough to the point I’ll park alongside the highway early on a Saturday morning waiting in a preliminary line to get into the actual line. I hear you, coffee lovers — everyone needs their morning joe to get going. By the time you finally get to the front of the line and have burned through seven chapters of a John Grisham audiobook or 32 of America’s Top 40, shouldn’t you be wide awake?
Since I’m stuck on this traffic bit, there’s no need to race up and down Jefferson Street. Where is everyone going that we’re in such a hurry? If you want an adrenaline rush, try using the crosswalk to go from the former Penn Power building over to Rite Aid. You’ll probably get catapulted halfway to Mahoningtown. If you survive, you can go pick up your prescription or get an updated booster or flu shot.
(A side note: In college, I interned as a communications specialist with the office of planning and development — shoutout to Jeff, Josh and Renee in Indiana County! — and had to learn on the fly many community planning concepts. From my amateur perspective, how can New Castle’s downtown grow when everyone is racing by it and creating an unsafe walking experience? Jefferson Street, therefore, needs to be shrunk in half — narrow streets make slower drivers.)
Back to the action.
Stop calling me before 8 a.m. I try to be accessible, often leaving my phone on at night in case somebody needs to talk to me in the case of an emergency. Unless it’s an emergency or I like you, don’t call me before 8. Actually, make that 10. Or just don’t call me at all and send me a text. I promise I’ll get back to you.
A good way for me to never call you back if I do miss your ring is for you to not leave a voicemail or a text.
Please be nice to service workers. They don’t have the power you think they do. Don’t be rude to those working in hospitality jobs or at restaurants. Dark is the day I ever criticize a minor detail to someone who’s handling my food.
In fact, be nice to everyone, even those who don’t deserve it. Like Ted Cruz.
If any TV station would like to call me about comments in this column, my information is below.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
