Birthdays are a funny thing.
For most people, they’re something to look forward to in our younger years. There’s cake, ice cream, maybe a balloon animal or two and fresh $10 bills falling out of cards we never read. Now, for most people, as we grow older birthdays become more of a chore.
The cake and ice cream are not looked at as a dessert, but as something with a ton of calories. We don’t handle gluten or dairy like we used to. There’s no money in the cards, which we actually spend time reading.
And balloons? Do you know how long those will sit in a landfill?
In the last year, I’ve had a few moments where I’ve forgotten how old I was, and am probably not alone in that regard. It’s been a weird year. I’m also becoming more and more forgetful. I’m not forgetting coffee in the microwave or losing my keys, but I’m increasingly forgetting bits of information about my friends.
I haven’t seen many of them in the last year or so for reasons beyond the pandemic – like distance and circumstance. When I finally met up with a few from college last month, I struggled a bit in remembering who was living in what city, where they worked and who they were dating (or if they were still with the same person who I’ve never met but seen on Instagram). We’re all in our mid-to-late-20s, so everyone is constantly moving, changing jobs, having kids and going through other major life experiences.
Yes, Facebook is good for these details, but I try not to be that person to always have their phone out when I’m with other people. (Unless I need to know the Lakers score. If they’re losing, don’t tell me.)
Maybe I should just start using notecards with all that information. I can refresh my memory before social situations – kind of like cramming for a Spanish test in high school. ¡No me gusta!
They would just have the pertinent information. Job good? Significant other good? How are their parents? Are you still living at the same apartment we partied in before a Blink-182 concert two years ago?
That might sound a little tacky, but I’ll be up to date on everything I need to know and won’t be surprised when Christmas card season comes around. So excuse me, I have a lot of catching up to do.
(Pete Sirianni is the managing editor of the New Castle News.)
