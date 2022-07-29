There are just some things in life that are better during summer.
Watermelon tastes 100 percent better when the humidity causes you to need a second shower after walking out to the curb to retrieve the recycling bin. Riding down the road with the windows down and a ‘90s song playing on the radio hits just a little differently in July than November.
Going out to a ballgame to watch the Pirates? Even though they’re normally out of the pennant race by July 1, a night at PNC Park is still a summer staple for many western Pennsylvanians.
I made my yearly pilgrimage to the North Shore last month with my family — although not to see the Pirates. The Yankees were in town for a two-game series. It was just the third time the Bronx Bombers came to Pittsburgh after visiting in 2008 and 2017.
Next year, I was informed by my aunt, that will change. Major League clubs will play every team for at least one series starting in 2023 with home ballparks alternating for interleague series.
Before we get to 2023, let’s talk about June 2022. I stood in a line to get into PNC for the first time. I didn’t even know that was an option. I just assumed the mass of people standing in single file was for a Clark’s concert at Stage AE or for a free pierogi.
Once inside everyone’s favorite “the view is great, but the team stinks” ballpark, the adults were in for a surprise. And by that I mean cashless food vendors. The premise is if everyone pays with a card, transactions will go quicker without cashiers having to dole out your change of two dollar bills and 63 cents in quarters and pennies.
Because we don’t live in a perfect world — and the median baseball fan’s age is closer to an AARP membership than it is to knowing who Olivia Rodrigo is — cashless just meant longer lines and more confusion. I did laugh a little at the irony of a sort-of reverse ATM in the concourse. You put dollar bills into the machine and it spits out a card loaded with buying power.
Back in the day, you used to hand the stranger next to you a crumpled pile of bills to pass to the usher who in turn tossed you a bag of peanuts. And who says the future is always better?
After navigating the new-age transactions, we got to our seats in the lower bowl behind the Yankees dugout. If you wanted to catch a foul ball or have one thrown to you at the end of a half inning by a player, you used to need to shell out top dollar to sit in the first few rows.
Now with each stadium having protective netting to each foul pole, Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge had to put some mustard on a throw into the stands, letting the ones who don’t have a fortune to spend on tickets a chance on a game-used ball.
So that was cool. It would have been cooler if he threw one about 15 rows farther back and to the left. And it would have been way cooler if Judge didn’t have an off night in a 5-2 loss.
Maybe on my next trip to PNC, the Buccos will also be in contention. And if they’re not, everyone will still have the nicest view in all of MLB.
Until next summer.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
