They say stick to what you know.
I don’t know who “they” are, but they must know a thing or two. Anyway, last week I wrote about buying a snow shovel. A small update — it gets the job done, but it’s not exactly worthy of Johnny Carson calling it over to his couch.
Now, I hate to disappoint anyone who came to this spot to read about something profound or even warm. We’re going to talk about winter and snow again.
New Castle was hit with another handful of snow at the beginning of the week, seemingly a message from Mother Nature telling us to stay inside and watch football so the plow drivers can get out and treat the roads.
By Monday, I had planned to go out and shovel the sidewalk, but was surprised to find a hooded man snowblowing before I even had the chance to get out. Now comes the dilemma.
I brought this up with a neighbor in my duplex, who said he paid the man next door $20 to snowblow our sidewalk during last week’s storm. At first, I wondered if that was a good deal for us. It was a good deal for me at the time because of the shovel that snapped in half.
Then I got a little upset with the guy next door with the snowblower. It was nice that he lent his machine to help us out and I’m all for people getting paid properly for their hard work.
I’m also of the opinion that if you’ve made the flashy purchase of a snowblower while the rest of us with our broken shovels toil away, you’re under the obligation to help out your neighbors — especially on a day when there’s a winter storm. It’s only right.
Growing up, we had a neighbor with a 4-wheeler. Occasionally, he’d put a plow on the front in the winter. Did he just clear out his 20-foot driveway? No. He made one clean sweep up and down the entire block and we were all appreciative for it.
After a certain age, taking money for shoveling snow seems a little tacky to me anyway, unless you’re going to give it away in the church collection or donate it to some SPCA fund. Besides, shoveling can be fun. At the least, you can put some headphones in and listen to music or a podcast. If that’s not your cup of tea, you’ll probably be so bundled up you won’t hear anyone trying to talk to you — meaning you’re at peace for 20 minutes without anyone bothering you.
Those are just my thoughts — a person with a column and not a snowblower.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.