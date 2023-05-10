The members of the “Oneness” Committee wish to express our sincerest appreciation to the New Castle News and especially Dan Irwin for the remarkable support and coverage given to the “Oneness” Project during this past few months leading up to the community wide event April 30 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
The many articles about the “Oneness” Mission” told our story that “Oneness” celebrates our community and honors our diversity throughout the year, providing free programming in a positive atmosphere where neighbors communicate and learn from each other.
This year’s program was no exception. Four remarkable community members — President Judge Dominick Motto, Slippery Rock University Vice Provost Ursula Payne and Humanitarians Reverends Mitzila and William Hogans — told their stories of growing up in Lawrence County. They, along with over 30 historic members of our community who were honored on the Gallery of Honorees shared how they did indeed “Get There from Here.” These significant stories of community neighbors who lived and learned here and who have gone on to create incredible lives for themselves gave voice to Lawrence County that our children can and will get the types of experiences that show them a how to “Get There fromHere” and hopefully to bring back their successes and share their stories.
Our guest speaker, Chief Justice Debra McCloskey Todd, is a shining example of this theme. As the frst female chief justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, she brought a message of promise to the young women in our audience, as well as to all of us that here there is a path to success.
It is an honor to recognize and thank the wonderful members of our “Oneness” Committee who gave their support and efforts for almost one year to bring about the event April 30.
Each brought a commitment to the mission of “Oneness” and an unwavering belief that “Oneness” creates a firm path to bringing our community together: Bobbi and Virgil Bailey, Helen Boyland, Rev. Lorrie Ghering -Burick, Sam Bernstine, Mimi Davis, Chris DeVivo, Sally Dexter, Aaron Elliott, Charlene Endrizzi, Janet Falotico, Evelyn Genkinger, Cyndi Hall, Barbara Harper, Andrew Henley, Rev.s Mitzila and William Hogans, Kimberly Koller-Jones, Paige Kleinfelter, Don Kemerer, Jim McKIm, Octavia Payne, Dale Perelman, Lalita Prabhu, Ken Rice, Marilou Scheidemantle, Loretta Spielvogel, Angela Urban and Lawrence Williams.
Special thanks to: Angela Urban New Visions, the Cathedral Foundation: Jim McKim, Gordon Rees, Bob McKibben, and Dawn Piroli, New Castle Public Library: Andrew Henley and Sharon Savage and the Friends of the Library, The Hoyt Center for the Arts: Kimberly Koller-Jones, Paige Kleinfelter, Justin Addicott and the Mohawk High School Choir, Dr. Ryan Keeling and The Westminster College Concert Choir, Justin Bryan and the New Castle Mini Stars, Toni McKay and Ron Radkowski: StarBound Entertainment, Sally Dexter and Jeff Mathews of DayStar Marketing, New Castle School Superintendent Richard Rossi and Dawn Mozzaccio, New Castle Transit Authority: David Richards and Janice Dean, McGonigle Ambulance Service, the New Castle Police Department: Chief Robert Salem, State Farm Insurance: Gary Joseph, Teniqua Booker and the entire staff at The Confluence.
Finally, it is with grateful appreciation that we thank the following donors and sponsors whose generosity made the “Oneness” event possible: UPMC Foundation and Adam Nowland, and The Caroline Knox Foundation, our major supporters, and the following whose sponsorship is so appreciated: Steven Warner The Hoyt Foundation Discretionary Fund, The Cathedral Foundation, The Almira Foundation, The Lawrence County Community Foundation, Klafter’s, Inc. Haney’s Foundation, Wampum Hardware, Lowes Union Township store No. 1130, Michele and Dale Perelman.
(Michele Perelman is the chairperson of “Oneness” of Lawrence County Uniting Community)
