Column by Maria Basileo: Lights, camera, action

Take a moment to think of your favorite movie. The movie you’ve seen so many times, you could play it scene-by-scene over in your head right now. Are you thinking of one? Good.
I’ve never seen it.
One of my many quirks, or character flaws, is that I’ve hardly seen any movies.
I’m not sure where this shortcoming stems from, but I’ve been dealing with the social repercussions almost my entire adult life. I don’t know if I can take another look of disgust on someone’s face as they shout, “You haven’t seen (insert movie)?!”
When I do have the time to watch a movie, I tend to watch the same five or six over and over again. (Isn’t that what crazy people do — the same thing over again expecting a different result? This column has taken a turn.) In my crazy mind, I would rather spend time watching a movie I know I’ll enjoy than taking a chance on a movie I might hate.
I know what you’re thinking, why don’t I just read reviews before I watch a new movie to gauge whether I’ll like it or not. The only issue is, I don’t trust online reviews. My distrust began when I read raving reviews for “Lady Bird,” a coming-of-age movie from 2018 starring Saoirse Ronan. Because the reviews had been glowing, I watched it. To say watching that movie was a waste of 94 minutes would be an understatement.
Instead of binge-watching top-10 movie lists for the rest of my life, I’ve started this column to better align myself with movie culture.
But seriously, I could go on and on about the movies I haven’t seen — “Stars Wars,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Scarface” — but I don’t want to offend anyone.
Join this journey with me as I watch the movies I probably should have seen a long time ago. I’ll let you know what I think about them, too.
Every week, I’ll be watching a new movie one of you have suggested. Don’t be offended if I don’t like the movie you’ve suggested, though. My standards of a “good movie” align with “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” and “Bend it Like Beckham.”
Have a movie you think I should watch? Email me at mbasileo@ncnewsonline.com.
(Maria Basileo is a reporter at the New Castle News. Email her at mbasileo@ncnewsonline.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.