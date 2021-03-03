COLUMN BY MARIA BASILEO: It was fun, but it's time to move on

Nearly two years ago, I came to New Castle with a job offer to cover townships and school boards, but it turned into whirlwind of covering election races, controversial legislation and everything in between.
But now it’s time to say goodbye.
I’ll be moving on to my next paper, but New Castle will always have a weird, little place in my heart.
I began covering the City of New Castle not long after the retirement announcement of a veteran reporter in 2019.
I remember my first city council meeting. I remember parking and not knowing how to get into city hall. I saw assistant solicitor Jonathan Miller outside in the back parking lot and was forced to ask him how to get inside. Embarrassing.
When I eventually got into council chambers, I sat in the audience as I had done for my other meetings. It was only when my coworker came into the room he told me I could sit at the press table.
“How fancy,” I thought.
That table ended up being where I would spend hours upon hours live-streaming, looking through paperwork, taking notes and watching history unfold.
I’m kind of sad I’ll never see through some of the initiatives I’ve covered for so long, such as the Home Rule Charter, implemented.
I began my coverage of the Home Rule Commission in late 2019 during elections. Once city residents voted to form the commission, the members hit the ground running — and so did I.
I’ve tried to inform city residents of the commission’s decisions and motives since then in the hope that voters would be informed enough to a make a decision at the polls in May. Now, I won’t get to report on the outcome. (Although, I’m sure one of my coworkers will and it’ll be great.)
Although I’m sure there are people who are happy to see me go, The News will not stop doing what it has been doing since 1880 — holding those in power responsible for their decisions and promises.
I might not have always made people happy with my coverage, but I tried my best to inform readers on the issues — and triumphs — that they cared about most.
(Maria Basileo covered New Castle city government and a handful of other Lawrence County municipalities and school boards.)
