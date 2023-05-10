The Oneness event that took place at the beautiful Scottish Rite Cathedral was such a wonderful, heartwarming, uplifting event for those in attendance.
Many groups help with the sponsorship and had a variety children’s activities available, including entertainment by the Playhouse Mini Stars and over 1,000 cookies!
The event encouraged people to chat and share greetings prior to the program, which honored Judge Dom Motto, Ursula Payne SRU Provost, and Mitzila and William Hogans for their caring for our community. The musical selections by Mohawk choir’s “It’s You I Like” and “Don’t Give Up on Me” and Westminster choir’s “Known” and “One Day” beautifully enhanced the Oneness mission statement. Thank you to the many sponsors who made this great impacting event possible.
My husband and I were so excited to hear the event’s presentation of a former Lawrence County Junior Miss that had been honored during our New Castle Jaycee Years, Debra McCloskey Todd. This young woman from Ellwood City brings such inspiration to young people as she strived to achieve becoming the first woman chief justice in the state of Pennsylvania. Her very inspirational message included two quotes which I had displayed in my classrooms over my teaching years — Charles Swindoll’s ”Attitude” and Ralph Waldo Emerson’s quote: “Success is … to leave the world a bit better, whether by a healthy child, a garden patch, or a redeemed social condition; to know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived. This is to have succeeded.”
As Swindoll states: “The longer I live, the more I realize the impact of attitude on life. Attitude to me, is more important than facts. It is more important than the past, than education, than money, than circumstances, than failures, than successes, than what other people think, say, and do. It is more important than appearance, giftedness, or skill. It will make or break a company … a church … a home. The remarkable thing is we have a choice every day regarding the attitude we embrace for that day. We cannot change our past. We cannot change the fact that people will act in a certain way. We cannot change the inevitable. The only thing we can do is play the one string we have, and that is our attitude. I am convinced life is 10% what happens to me and 90% how I react to it. And so it is with you. We are in charge of our Attitudes.”
And that is why I challenge Lawrence County residents to work on our attitudes toward our community to continue making this town ”New Castle, the Right Place.” Let us join together to pick each other up in this venture — old, young and in between.
In closing, I share the Walmo Garden Club’s creed:
“Getting together is a beginning, keeping together is progress, working together is success!”
Judith Naugle is a resident of New Castle.
