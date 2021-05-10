Established in 2006, the Medicare Part D program gives countless numbers of Medicare beneficiaries affordable access to retail prescription drugs.
It’s hard to believe that people had no coverage for decades. The number of people enroll-ed in Part D has doubled since 2006. In one nationwide Morning Consult poll, approximately 85 percent of beneficiaries stated they were happy with the benefit.
There are two ways you can enroll in Part D.
•You can buy a stand-alone Part D drug plan to go along with your Original Medicare benefits and your Medigap plan, or
•You can enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan where Part D benefits are included.
Some people don’t sign up for Medicare Part D because they take few or no medications. This can really backfire if you develop an illness/condition during the year that requires more expensive medications. I’ve seen this happen all too many times after someone gets diagnosed with diabetes or cancer and can’t afford their medications. Despite being in good health, I strongly recommend people enroll in an inexpensive Part D plan.
You should not buy Part D just for the medications you’re currently taking. You are buying insurance coverage for future drug needs. The Medicare Part D program has a catastrophic coverage limit that greatly reduces your medication costs once you pass a certain level of covered drug spending in a calendar year. This limit helps protect you from potentially facing a medical bankruptcy due to expensive medications.
Although Part D is technically voluntary/optional benefit, you may be hit with late penalties if you don’t enroll or have other creditable drug coverage. (“Creditable” means that Medicare considers it of equal or better value than Part D coverage).
The best time to enroll in Part D is during your Initial Enrollment Period (IEP) or during a valid election period, which for most people comes around only once per year. If you don’t enroll during your IEP, your next opportunity won’t likely happen until the Annual Election Period in the fall, which runs from October 15 to December 7.
So, how is the Part D late penalty calculated? You pay 1 percent of the national average Part D premium in any given year, multiplied by the number of months you have been without creditable drug coverage since enrolling in Part A and/or Part B.
For example, if the national average premium is $36 in a particular year, and you had gone for five full years (60 months) without creditable coverage, your penalty would be 60 x 36 cents (1 percent of $36) = $21.60. This amount would be added every month to your regular Part D premiums for that year. These penalties are cumulative. If the national average premium goes up or down in any given year, the amount of your penalty changes accordingly.
You will not be liable for Part D late penalties in the following circumstances:
•If you’ve had creditable prescription drug coverage from elsewhere since enrolling in Medicare Part A and/or Part B, and you sign up with a Part D drug plan within two months of losing this coverage, you’ll avoid late penalties. “Elsewhere” could mean drug coverage from a current or former employer, COBRA, the Veterans Affairs health system, Medicaid, or private insurance that you purchased yourself. The administrators of any of these plans must inform you every year if your drug coverage remains creditable.
•If you receive Extra Help, a federal program that provides Part D drug coverage at low or reduced cost for people with incomes under a certain level, any late penalties are waived.
•If you’ve been living outside the United States, or have been incarcerated in prison – situations in which you can’t receive Part D drug coverage – you avoid late penalties if you sign up with a Part D plan within two months of your return or release.
•If you delayed enrolling in both Part A and Part B at age 65, you were not eligible for Part D during that time – because Part D requires enrollment in either Part A or Part B – and therefore you cannot be penalized for late enrollment. (This situation most commonly occurs when people continue working after age 65 and contribute to a health savings account at work, which is prohibited under IRS rules if you are enrolled in any part of Medicare. But you must still sign up with a Part D plan within two months of enrolling in Part A and/or Part B to avoid penalties.)
Medicare Part D plans aren’t perfect and I probably receive more complaints against drug plans and prices than I do for any other part of Medicare. You should be aware that every Part D plan has their own formulary and pharmacy network. In addition, each plan has different premiums, deductibles, copays, coinsurance, and coverage restrictions.
The key takeaway here is that if you don’t have other creditable coverage, you should definitely enroll in a Part D plan. If not for now, do it for the future.
Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.
